Sadler's Wells Will Present DANCING AT DUSK

Sadler's Wells, Pina Bausch Foundation and École des Sables will present Dancing at Dusk - A moment with Pina Bausch's The Rite of Spring.

In this stunning film, Pina Bausch's iconic choreography The Rite of Spring is danced in an extraordinary setting, on the beach in Toubab Dialaw, Senegal.

Filmed as the world descended into lockdown it captures the last rehearsal of a specially assembled company of 38 dancers from 14 African countries, and documents a unique moment in their preparations for an international tour. A rare opportunity to watch one of the world's greatest dance works.

Watch on-demand from 12:00 pm BST on Wednesday 1 July at the price of £5 or currency equivalent. Proceeds will help support the artists, the future life of the production, and Sadler's Wells. This film will be available until 12:00 pm BST on Friday 31 July 2020.

Learn more at sadlerswells.com.

