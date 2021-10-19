Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Launches its Video On Demand Platform With Birmingham Royal Ballet's CURATED BY CARLOS

Sadler's Wells Digital Stagehas announced the launch of its new Video on Demand platform with Birmingham Royal Ballet's triple bill Curated by Carlos. Curated by Carlos will be available as a digital screening, for audiences around the world to watch wherever they may be. This creates access for a global audience to witness the triple bill which includes the world premiere at Sadler's Wells Theatre of a new pas de deux created especially for Carlos Acosta and Alessandra Ferri by Chacona choreographer Goyo Montero. Sadler's Wells announces this launch on World Ballet Day, celebrating long-standing partnerships between Sadler's Wells, Birmingham Royal Ballet and Carlos Acosta.

Curated by Carlos will be available to rent on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage at any time between 12:00pm GMT (noon) on Thursday 11 November 2021 and 12:00pm GMT (noon) on Thursday 18 November 2021. Curated by Carlos will be available to rent from anywhere in the world from £8 - £15. Once purchased, each rental will be available for 48 hours. An Audio Described version of the film will also be available.

Curated by Carlos is a triple bill which includes the world premiere of a new pas de deux created especially for Carlos Acosta and guest artist Alessandra Ferri, and two recently premiered works. Chacona is a powerful ensemble piece for 16 dancers set to music by J.S. Bach, played on stage by violin, guitar and piano created by Spanish choreographer Goyo Montero (Nuremberg Ballet / Acosta Danza). It is preceded by a brand new pas de deux performed by Carlos Acosta and guest artist Alessandra Ferri.

Brazilian/British choreographer Daniela Cardim's Imminent has been created with a team of international talent, including renowned composer Paul Englishby. Imminent explores the sensation of knowing that something isn't right, that something inside is pulling at us, and it's telling us we need to make change. Though the world around us seems to be flowing harmoniously, sometimes we need to listen to our instincts, resist the status quo and find the strength to see opportunities in paths unknown, embracing both the fear and the hope as we do so.

City of a Thousand Trades is a love letter to Birmingham, commissioned by Acosta to celebrate the city's richly diverse heritage and melting pot of cultures. It is brought to the stage by Havana-born choreographer Miguel Altunaga, and dramaturg and co-Director Madeleine Kludje from Birmingham Repertory Theatre, with music by Mathias Coppens, inspired by the city's soundscape.



Chacona, including the world premiere pas de deux performance by Carlos Acosta and Alessandra Ferri will be filmed at Sadler's Wells and directed by Dan Ormerod. This will accompany the recordings of Imminent and City of a Thousand Trades which were filmed at Birmingham Repertory Theatre in June 2021, directed by Ross MacGibbon.

Artistic Director & Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, Alistair Spalding, said: "It's fitting that we launch our Video on Demand offering with a company that started its life at Sadler's Wells, curated by an artist and leader who has a long-standing relationship with Sadler's Wells. It's the perfect way to celebrate our shared history and future."

Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet, Carlos Acosta, said: "I am thrilled to see Birmingham Royal Ballet and Sadler's Wells collaborate on such an exciting initiative. I am particularly proud that Sadler's Wells Digital Stage's Video on Demand offering will open with Curated by Carlos - a programme that illustrates everything that I want this Company to be and highlights our commitment to diverse talent."

Director of Digital Stage & Studio, Ankur Bahl, said: "Sadler's Wells Digital Stage has celebrated a number of firsts in the last two years, making and sharing dance experiences enjoyed by millions of people all around the world. It's an exciting milestone for us to launch the Video on Demand offering on our new website, giving audiences access to world-class dance wherever in the world they may be."

Live music performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet's acclaimed orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

City of a Thousand Trades and Imminent are Ballet Now commissions, Birmingham Royal Ballet's programme which seeks to find exciting, diverse, international creative talent.

The rental price of Curated by Carlos is £10 to watch by yourself and £15 to watch with others. Tickets are discounted to £8 for members of Sadler's Wells' schemes that give access to discounted tickets and Birmingham Royal Ballet supporter programmes. For Sadler's Wells this includes Barclays Dance Pass, Access for All Scheme, Members, Rehearsal Members and Patrons. For Birmingham Royal Ballet, this includes Birmingham Royal Ballet Friends and Dancers' Circle.



For further details and to sign up to receive email reminders and alerts please visit https://www.sadlerswells.com/digital-stage/curated-by-carlos-birmingham-royal-ballet/