SUN RECORDS, THE CONCERT Comes To Darlington Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sun Records, The Concert, will be at the Darlington Hippodrome on Tuesday 17th June 2025, 7:30pm.

On July 18, 1953, Elvis Presley first walked through the doors of the Memphis Recording Service at the Sun Record Company, now commonly known as Sun Records, paid $3.98 and recorded a double-sided demo acetate, ‘My Happiness' and ‘That's When Your Heartaches Begin'. The rest became Rock'n'Roll history!

Recognised worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering the pioneers of rock'n'roll – Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison to name but a few.

The story of Sun has been the subject of TV documentaries, books and even stage shows. But nothing that has gone before has done justice to the ground-breaking music that emanated from the famed recording studio, according to concert show producer Pete Tobit...until now!

Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, Sun Records, The Concert returns to the UK in 2025 with a brand-new production.

The fast-moving production's eye for detail has gained the official stamp of approval of Sun. It has been rehearsed in an exact replica of the Sun Recording studios and features the original musical instruments of the era, with a youthful cast of consummate musicians.

John Singleton, President of the Sun Entertainment Corporation says: “From the record label that invented rock 'n' roll, Sun Records, The Concert is the only production officially endorsed by Sun Records. Sam Philips' recorded the ‘perfect imperfection' of music...how songs were meant to sound - live on stage. Sun Records, The Concert captures that perfect imperfection perfectly – in a two-hour spectacular that'll leave you calling out for more! From Jackie Brenston, Ike Turner and Rufus Thomas to Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison,” says John, “this is a production that lets the music tell the Sun Records story like it is. Take your seat and witness the birth of rock'n'roll – as it really happened.”

Tickets are £14.50 - £25 and are available from darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the box office on 01325 405 405.

Comments