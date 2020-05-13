STRICTLY BALLROOM at Darlington Hippodrome Rescheduled For 2022

Due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 UK tour of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical, starring Kevin Clifton and directed by Craig Revel Horwood, has been rescheduled and will now run at Darlington Hippodrome from Monday 3 to Saturday 8 January 2022.

To ensure everyone's safety in these uncertain times, the producers of Strictly Ballroom The Musical had to take the difficult decision to reschedule the original tour dates. But the good news is that all of the shows in the touring schedule have been rearranged and tickets for each performance will be exchanged automatically, so fans will not miss out on this musical extravaganza. People who had booked for the show's original dates will be contacted by the Hippodrome box office.

Kevin Clifton said: "I'm really delighted that the Strictly Ballroom tour has been rescheduled. As I've mentioned before, it's my all-time favourite film and Scott Hastings is my dream role, so I can't wait to bring this musical to theatres across the UK next year. In the meantime, please stay safe and keep well everyone."

Craig Revel Horwood added: "I'm thrilled that our new production of Strictly Ballroom The Musical has been rescheduled for 2021/2022. The tour may be a year later, but you can still expect those same sexy dance moves, scintillating costumes and a simply FAB-U-LOUS show for all to enjoy, starring the one and only Kevin Clifton!"

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott's radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families - and discover that, to be winners, the steps don't need to be strictly ballroom.

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, and bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show's scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his screen directorial debut with 'Strictly Ballroom', the first instalment in Luhrmann's acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy. The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 Strictly Ballroom The Musical had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!

Strictly Ballroom runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Monday 3 to Saturday 8 January 2022. To book or for more information call the Box office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





