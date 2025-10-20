 tracker
STARFISH to Have London Premiere at The Bread and Roses Theatre

Starfish is performing at The Bread and Roses Theatre at 7pm between 11th and 15th November. 

Oct. 20, 2025
Following it's run at Brighton Fringe, Two Right Feet will present the London debut of Starfish at The Bread and Roses Theatre London, this Autumn.

Written by OFFIE-nominated writer Richard Fitchett and directed by Lucy Appleby, Starfish is a dark comedy which sees a young couple confronted with, and try to help, an ABBA-loving homeless person. The couple are then forced to question their ideals as the story behind the intruder unravels and they discover that it wasn't just an accident of fate that brought them together.

