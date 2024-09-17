News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SPITFIRE GIRLS Will Embark on UK Tour

The production will premiere at MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton on Thursday 20 March 2025.

By: Sep. 17, 2024
SPITFIRE GIRLS Will Embark on UK Tour Image
SPITFIRE GIRLS, a new play by Katherine Senior, will premiere at MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton on Thursday 20 March 2025.  Marking the 80th Anniversary year of the end of World War II, the production has been developed with support from The National Theatre Generate Programme. Directed by Seán Aydon with design by Sarah Beaton, SPITFIRE GIRLS will play 11 venues around the country until 31 May. Casting will be announced at a later date.

New Year’s Eve, 1959.  Decades after answering the call, two women separated by the war meet again as the rain hammers down on the windows of The Spitfire pub.   As we hear their story, we’re transported back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and soared through the skies.  

Spitfire Girls is inspired by the extraordinary true stories of the women who dared to fly during WWII and the incredible bond that tied them together. 

Funny and heart-warming, this is an untold story of strength, courage and loss. But above all else, hope.  

Recommended age 10+. The production will have lighting by Peter Small and original music composed by Eamonn O’Dwyer.

TOUR DATES 2025

20 - 22 March            MAST Mayflower Southampton

25 - 29 March             Theatre by the Lake Keswick

1 – 5 April                     New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

8 – 12 April                   Derby Theatre

15-19 April                    Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne

22 – 26 April                Shakespeare North Playhouse

14-17 May                    Chipping Norton Theatre

20 – 24 May                Malvern Theatres

27 May – 31 May         Darlington Hippodrome




