SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS Opens at The Other Palace Next Month

Songs for Slutty Girls, a new musical by New York-based composer and lyricist Kailey Marshall, explores the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman. It receives its UK premiere in a staged reading at The Other Palace on Saturday 8 June, directed by Tania Azevedo (&Juliet, Heathers, But I’m a Cheerleader).



Our protagonist is represented by four aspects of her personality: Heart, Gut, Head and Hips. At the start of a New Year, she hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking org*sms and flirting with f*** boys?



The show’s pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. Songs for Slutty Girls is about finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.



Kailey Marshall creates queer, femme forward, pop-infused musical theatre. Marshall’s work has been featured at 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Don’t Tell Mama’s, the Highline Ballroom, and Lincoln Center. She said: “I started writing Songs for Slutty Girls when I was 20. I looked at the musical theatre canon and realised that there weren’t any funny, truthful songs about sex or sexuality from the female perspective. My hope for this show is that it’s an opportunity to dance in your seat, drunk text your ex, and realise that you’re not alone in this crazy world of sex and dating.”



Songs for Slutty Girls is directed by Tania Azevedo. Tania was recently Resident and International Associate Director on &Juliet (West End) and a Guest Artistic Director for the King's Head Theatre. She directed the world premiere of But I’m a Cheerleader (Turbine Theatre) based on the cult LGBTQ+ film, receiving Off-West-End Award and Broadway World Award nominations for Best Director. But I’m a Cheerleader won the Whatsonstage Award for Best Off-West End Production.



Jenny Deacon is the show’s Music Director. She has been teaching choirs professionally for over 10 years and was Musical Director for Six The Musical UK Tour 2021-2022. She is also a deputy keys/vocals on Abba Voyage, and has performed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, and the O2 Arena.



Songs for Slutty Girls is produced by Dominique Roberts and Marlo Kane. Casting is by Peter Noden and will be announced soon.

