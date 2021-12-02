SOLT and UK Theatre Ask Audiences to Play Part in Upholding See it Safely Measures

SOLT and UK Theatre has released the following statement asking audiences to uphold safety measures while in the theatre:

As Christmas approaches, it is vital that we ensure our theatres continue to be safe environments to visit and work in.

In light of the latest UK Government advice, we ask theatregoers to play their part in taking responsibility for their own and others' safety by wearing face coverings throughout our buildings unless exempt (or whilst actively eating and drinking). We also ask that audiences respect our Front of House staff, who are working tirelessly to ensure that theatres are a welcoming place for all.

At such a crucial time of year for the long-term health and financial security of our sector, theatres need to be able to remain open to full houses over the festive period.

Rigorous testing regimes and backstage protocols continue to be in place for theatre staff and performers, to allow the show to go on and to preserve the livelihood of our workforce after such a challenging two years.

The See it Safely mark, developed by SOLT & UK Theatre and displayed by venues across the UK, gives audiences confidence that a theatre is operating in accordance with the latest Government guidelines.

See it Safely measures include enhanced cleaning, contactless ticketing and security checks, face coverings and the ability to exchange tickets if unable to attend due to Covid. In line with the Health Secretary's latest recommendations, audience members are also encouraged to take a rapid lateral flow test before attending a performance.

Without Government legislation it is extremely difficult to enforce the mandatory wearing of face coverings across the theatre industry - individual venues will make their own decisions regarding face coverings as a condition of entry (as is their right), and will ask their audiences to respect this.