SLIME Comes to Pleasance Pop-Up: Central Library

Marking the first time the Central Library has been used as a pop-up venue for Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SLIME will bring The Herd Theatre's playful storytelling adventures to the heart of Edinburgh for young children and their families. Young theatre-goers can expect to get stuck in with slime, the homemade goo-ey phenomenon which has been taking over the internet since 2016, as they help Slug and Caterpillar to work together to form an unlikely friendship, despite their differences.

Slug and Caterpillar are starving, and the only leaf left in the garden is just out of reach. Slug thinks they should work together, but caterpillar has other ideas. Slugs are gross, they're covered in slime and have terrible taste in music. The fully immersive and accessible experience from the Hull-based company will transform Edinburgh's Central Library into a slime-tastic undergrowth for all, with Makaton signing integrated throughout.

Director Ruby Thompson says This isn't a traditional play performed in a traditional theatre. We're delighted to transform a corner of Central Library to host a unique theatrical experience for the very young at the Fringe. During the show, children and their grownups can be as loud as they want - giggle, dance, wriggle and talk. We can't wait to welcome Edinburgh audiences into the undergrowth . Playwright Sam Caseley adds I think slugs are amazing and their slime is like no other material on earth, but they get such a bad rep. So we've made a show that confronts this prejudice, and in doing so explores how we judge others before we know them. And you get to invade the stage and play with Slime at the end.

The Herd make innovative shows about the world young people live in today. At the heart of everything they make is a collaboration with a group of young people. The Herd play, chat, imagine, share, and create with a group of children to make their shows. The Herd also regularly run additional projects exploring lives, experiences and imagination through workshops. They are an affiliate company of Hull Truck Theatre and Hull Libraries' Associate Theatre Company.

Co-artistic Director Ruby Thompson is returning to Edinburgh Fringe following her 2015 debut play Happy Birthday with You written by Sonia Jalaly for Kiln Theatre at Paines Plough's Roundabout. Ruby has directed four of The Herd's shows in her hometown of Hull. Outside of The Herd Ruby has made theatre with young people at The Yard Theatre, Donmar Warehouse and Hull Truck Theatre.

Co-artistic Director and SLIME playwright Sam Caseley is a writer and composer. Sam has written and composed on all of The Herd's work.

Designer R ta Irb te is The Herd's Associate Designer. Other work includes A New Order (The Yard / Live Drafts), And The Rest of Me Floats (Rose Lipman / Birmingham Rep), Girl Meets Boy (The Yard / First Drafts), Sea Fret (Old Red Lion).

Running Time: 45 mins (plus 15 mins Slime play) | Suitable for ages 2 - 5

Pleasance Pop Up: Central Library (Venue no. 462), 7-9 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1EG

2 - 24 Aug (not 4, 11 & 18), 11.15am - 12.15pm

Previews 2 Aug: £6

Aug 3. 5- 10, 14 - 17, 21 - 24: £8 (£7 concs)

Aug 12 - 13, 19 - 20: £7 (£6 concs)

www.pleasance.co.uk | 020 7609 1800





