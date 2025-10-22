SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to The Beacon Arts Centre This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 pantomime at Beacon Arts Centre will be Sleeping Beauty - written by panto stalwart Alan McHugh and directed by the award-winning Tony Cownie. The production runs from Thursday 4 December to Wednesday 31 December 2025.

Produced in-house, Inverclyde’s much-loved family panto will see the return of Beacon favourites Jane McCarry, Mark Cox, Jimmy Chisholm, Lee Samuel and Shannon Swan, joined by newcomers to Inverclyde Rachel Flynn and Charlie West. Musical direction is by John Kielty, with choreography by Ross Logan.

Audiences will be transported into a fairytale world of magical castles, bewitched spinning wheels, and an enchanted sleep that only true love’s kiss can break. Expect fabulous songs, dazzling costumes, and plenty of classic panto fun - with slapstick, gags, and audience participation galore. Oh no, it wouldn’t be panto without it!

This spellbinding story follows Princess Aurora, who is hidden away to protect her from the wicked Carabosse, the sorceress who curses her to die if she pricks her finger before her 21st birthday. But when the Queen casts a counter-spell, the stakes change - Aurora will not die, but fall into a deep sleep until awakened by true love’s kiss.

Will Carabosse’s curse come to pass?

Will Aurora be revealed as the missing Princess?

And will the course of true love ever run smooth?

Karen Townsend, Co-Director of Beacon Arts Centre, said: “Our 2024 panto pulled in record crowds with audiences of over 20,500, so we’re raising the bar and hoping to attract around 21,000 this year. Around 80% of attendees come from the Inverclyde area, and it’s wonderful for everyone at the Beacon to welcome local families and hear their laughter, boos, and hisses fill the building.” She added: “There’s something truly magical about panto - it’s often a child’s first experience of live theatre, and we’re committed to making it a spectacular, joy-filled memory that lasts a lifetime. We want everyone in our community to share in that magic, regardless of background, and to feel the excitement and togetherness that only live theatre can bring.”

Lesley Davidson, Co-Director, said: “It’s fantastic to see our panto audiences growing year on year. The entire Beacon team works tirelessly to make sure the experience is magical for families. It’s lovely that our panto has become such a cherished part of Inverclyde’s festive traditions.”

Jane McCarry said: “It’s wonderful to be back with my pals again this year. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be at Christmas — the atmosphere, the staff, and the audiences at the Beacon are second to none.”

Mark Cox added: “I’m delighted to be back at the best theatre - and in the best panto - in Scotland! The Beacon audiences are so warm and friendly, they make performing here an absolute joy.”