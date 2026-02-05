SINEMATIC Cabaret to be Presented at Emerald Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sinematic Cabaret is being presented at Emerald Theatre on Thursday 26 February, Thursday 5 March, Thursday 12 March, and Thursday 19 March.



SINEMATIC delivers film's most iconic moments, embodied by the city's baddest babes! Featuring the best of burlesque, stunts, and the much-needed indulgence London's event-scape has been sorely missing. A night of controlled chaos, where anything can happen, if you simply let it…



Step into a world where Tarantino temptresses, silver-screen sirens, and iconic femme fatales slip the confines of the frame and take centre stage. This is cinema after dark - where the good guys are the bad girls.



Hollywood glamour collides with London sophistication in a panoramic cabaret inspired by film's most notorious muses. Expect razor-sharp wit, slow burns, dangerous stunts and tantalising moments that linger just long enough to make you wonder whether you should be watching…or joining in. And you just might, as the production casts the audience as unsuspecting extras on its ruckus Hollywood backlot.



The show delivers big nostalgia, but also enjoys going entirely off-script. Get immersed in your favourite movie moments, each with a thrilling twist.



With a cast and creative team spanning Hollywood and London, this production promises to revive London's vibrant cabaret scene with an adrenaline shot to the heart.

