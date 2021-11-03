SHOUT! The Mod Musical to be Presented at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

SHOUT! the Mod Musical will return to London next Spring in a glittering new production being produced at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate Village, from Tuesday 15 March until Sunday 17 April 2022, with Press Night on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 7.30pm.

Journey back to the liberating days of 1960s' London and explore the infectious anthems that made household names of stars such as Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Lulu and Shirley Bassey as we track the lives of five women as they come of age in this psychedelic, eye-popping, fun-filled musical comedy which will make you want to throw your head back and SHOUT!

The show features over thirty hit songs from the 1960s including "You're My World", "Son of a Preacher Man", "I Only Wanna be with You", "Those Were the Days", "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me", "Downtown", "Gold Finger", "These Boots are Made for Walking" and of course the unforgettable title track "SHOUT"!

The production will be directed by Joseph Hodges, with choreography by Jay Gardner and musical direction by Olivia Zacharia. Casting and full Creative Team are to be announced soon.

Performances run Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 4.00pm at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate Village, London, N64BD from Tuesday 15 March 2022.

For more information visit: https://www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com/

You can find SHOUT the Mod Musical on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @ShoutMusicalUK.