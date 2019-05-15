SAD ABOUT THE COWS Announced At Tristan Bates

A story of Ariana Grande, Victoria's Secret models and what happens if you succumb to the temptation of Milky Bar Buttons...

"It's hard for girls isn't it? - What with the media & becoming a woman..."

Sad About The Cows by Michelle Payne is a dark comedy about female body image. It follows the story of Essex girl and aspiring makeup artist Rachel through growing up, discovering an authentic identity and how to squeeze into jeans with a 24 inch waist.

Meet Rachel, a girl obsessed with consuming, calorie-counting and her career, as she navigates her way through modern life to becoming a mature, grown-up woman.

Sad About the Cows transfers to the Tristan Bates following its success as part of the John Thaw Initiative Working Class Season with Actor Awareness earlier this year.

According to BEAT, 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder. Around 75% of those affected by an eating disorder are female. Recent research from the NHS information centre showed that up to 6.4% of adults displayed signs of an eating disorder (Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey, 2007).

The play is written and performed by Michelle Payne, and is based on her own experience, addressing the stigma and secrecy attached to eating disorder illnesses.

'Positive and powerful message that encourages all young women to stop self-criticism and learn to love themselves ... Clever and Thought provoking" Upper Circle

Web: www.tristanbatestheatre.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You