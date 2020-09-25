Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Announces On Demand

Starting on Wednesday 30 September, 7pm audiences can purchase and stream seven digital concerts.

Starting on Wednesday 30 September, 7pm audiences can purchase (£10) and stream seven digital concerts from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Concerts will be available online for 30 days from the broadcast date.

Chief Conductor Vasily Petrenko opens the online season with a performance of music by Hindemith, Stravinsky and Shostakovich. The concerts will also include Domingo Hindoyan's first concert (from 11 November) since being named Chief Conductor Designate. He will conduct two On Demand concerts, one with pianist Stephen Hough and another with violinist Tasmin Little in one of her last orchestral performances.



All concerts will include a live pre-concert Zoom talk at 7pm from BBC Radio 3 broadcaster and author Stephen Johnson, and a post-concert Zoom q and a with musicians, conductors and composers. This 'post-match analysis' for audiences is a chance to ask questions and participate in discussions about the concerts.

Tickets to stream the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra On Demand Concerts cost £10 are available to purchase here: https://www.liverpoolphil.com/whats-on/video-on-demand.

On Demand concerts will be available for 30 days from the broadcast date. Buy all seven On Demand concerts to receive a 10% discount.

