Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal & Derngate And English Touring Opera Present SCENE UNSEEN

An intimate new cabaret about identity and sexuality available to watch online in September.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  
Royal & Derngate And English Touring Opera Present SCENE UNSEEN

As part of its Made in Northampton season, Royal & Derngate has today launched Scene Unseen, an intimate cabaret by Jessica Walker and Joseph Atkins, directed for film by the theatre's Artistic Director James Dacre with illustrations by award-winning illustrator Thomas Hicks and cinematography by David Lefeber.

A Royal & Derngate, Northampton and English Touring Opera co-production, Scene Unseen is a cutting-edge new musical about identity, sexuality, and what makes us who we are, available to view online on ETO at Home from 9am on Monday 12 September.


An hour-long song-cycle weaves a path from cabaret artist Jessica Walker's emotionally complex childhood right up to her very particular wedding day, with songs about early gender confusion, sexual assault, first love and betrayal, and family secrets. It is a powerful, personal story with universal themes, expressed through Atkins and Walker's uncategorisable musical mix of humour, classicism, torch, and a touch of Eighties synth.

Scene Unseen is filmed by David Lefeber, known for his previous filmed collaborations with Harrison Birtwistle, Brian Ferneyhough and George Benjamin. Illustrations and animations are by Tom Hicks, whose numerous credits include music videos for Paul McCartney, Skunk Anansie, Newton Faulkner and Gravenhurst. It is directed by James Dacre, whose recent productions include Blue/Orange, The Pope and the Olivier-nominated Our Lady of Kibeho.

Singer, writer and actor Jessica Walker is known for her genre-defying performances. Her creative partnership with composer and pianist Joseph Atkins includes Songs for Our Times for the Lichfield Festival, Not Such Quiet Girls for Opera North and Leeds Playhouse, and All I Want is One Night for RET and Brits Off Broadway, where it was the New York Times critic's pick.

Scene Unseen is available to watch online on English Touring Opera's video platform, ETO at Home from 12 September for three months until 12 November. Visit www.scene-unseen.co.uk for details.





More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST at Tanya Moiseiwitsch PlayhouseCast Announced For ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST at Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse
August 31, 2022

Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for their production of Accidental Death of an Anarchist, which will open as the first production in the newly named Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse (previously Studio Theatre), in Sheffield on Friday 23 September.
THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR Comes to DerbyTHE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR Comes to Derby
August 31, 2022

An extraordinary and unique event is coming to Derby this autumn, bringing together communities, artists and a circus tent in Markeaton Park, celebrating Derby, local people and performance. It's part of Derby CAN's 'Over To You project'.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLSPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of AN INSPECTOR CALLS
August 31, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the 30th Anniversary UK and Ireland Tour of Stephen Daldry’s seminal production of JB Priestley’s classic thriller AN INSPECTOR CALLS which opens at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Friday 9 September.
Luke Wright Announces Oxford Date For New Show On 2022 TourLuke Wright Announces Oxford Date For New Show On 2022 Tour
August 31, 2022

Now Luke is undertaking an extensive tour the UK in 2022 with an all new show of poems. The tour will visit the length and breadth of Britain, from The Channel Islands to Scotland and is coming to Oxford Playhouse, on Friday 16 September.
Corn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre launch joint initiative Careers in the ArtsCorn Exchange Newbury and The Watermill Theatre launch joint initiative Careers in the Arts
August 31, 2022

Brand new for 2022, two of Newbury’s leading arts organisations are coming together to launch a three year long joint pilot programme to highlight and explore transferable skills within the arts sector, supporting employment prospects and life chances for younger generations.