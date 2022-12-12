Roustabout Theatre's Adaptation of Michael Foreman's DINOSAURS AND ALL THAT RUBBISH Will Embark on Tour in 2023

One man's passionate dream to find his paradise beyond the stars leaves the world in ruins. Can the dinosaurs who sleep deep underground wake up in time to sort out the mess and save Planet Earth. Expect a riotous hour of dancing dinosaurs, space travel and catchy songs when Roustabout Theatre's adaptation of Michael Foreman's classic children's book, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish, heads back on tour in 2023.

Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish will play at Imagine Children's Festival at the Southbank Centre, London (11-12 February), Merlin Theatre, Frome (14 February), ARC, Stockton Arts Centre (24-25 February), the egg, Theatre Royal Bath (18-19 March), Yate Library (25 March), Farnham Maltings (26 March), Taunton Brewhouse (2 April), Grand Junction, London (3 April), The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol (7-12 April), Greenwich Theatre, London (13-14 April), The Theatre Shop, Clevedon (16 April), The Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham St Annes (23-24 April), Brighton Open Air Theatre (30 April), The Point, Eastleigh (13 May), The Lowry, Salford (28 May) and South Mill Arts Centre, Bishop's Stortford (30 May).

Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish is created by Roustabout (Luna, This Island's Mine), and performed by actor-musicians Oliver de Rohan, Robin Hemmings and Shaelee Rooke. It is directed by Toby Hulse.

Michael Foreman's cautionary environmental tale for children celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, having sold more than 150,000 copies world-wide. The book and theatre adaptation deliver an important message of ecological awareness: the Earth belongs to EVERYONE, not parts of it to certain people but all of it to everyone, to be enjoyed and cared for.

Multi-award-winning writer and illustrator, Michael Foreman, said: "When I wrote, and illustrated, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish in 1972, it was because of the growing threat to the environment. I never imagined the book would be even more relevant more than fifty years later, and I am delighted that director Toby Hulse and Roustabout are bringing it to a wider audience. I saw the show and thought it was BRILLIANT! We really enjoyed it. Sitting there, I felt so proud that my ancient book had played a part in this joyful experience. For me, as an author/illustrator, it was a rare and special treat to feel, at first hand, such a warm and enthusiastic response from parents and children together. Thank you all for bringing the story to life in such a glorious and fun production, I feel deeply honoured."

Director, Toby Hulse, said: "I am thrilled that, after the roaring success of the first tour, we are able to bring the show to so many more families in so many more venues. This is a book that I devoured as a child, and it's such a treat to share it with all kinds of brand new audiences."

Alongside the underlying green message, Roustabout's signature silliness will abound in this vibrant musical show which promises to have audiences tapping their toes.

Roustabout is proud that this production is sustainable, monitoring its carbon footprint in every area of production including set and costume, travel and marketing.

Originally commissioned as a digital production by Watermans, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish was shortlisted for Best Theatre for Children, OFFIE Awards 2022. It is produced by arrangement with Penguin Books Ltd, a Penguin Random House company.

Visit: www.roustabouttheatre.co.uk for further tour details. Recommended for ages 3+.

Tour Dates

11-12 February Imagine Children's Festival at the Southbank Centre, London - Purcell Room, Queen Elizabeth Hall

14 February Merlin Theatre, Frome

24-25 February ARC, Stockton Arts Centre

18-19 March the egg, Theatre Royal Bath

25 March Yate Library

26 March Farnham Maltings ON SALE SOON

2 April Taunton Brewhouse

3 April Grand Junction, London

7-12 April The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol

13-14 April Greenwich Theatre, London

16 April The Theatre Shop, Clevedon ON SALE SOON

23-24 April The Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham St Annes

30 April Brighton Open Air Theatre ON SALE SOON

13 May The Point, Eastleigh

28 May The Lowry, Salford

30 May South Mill Arts Centre, Bishop's Stortford ON SALE SOON