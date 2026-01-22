Robert Bathurst Will Return JEFFREY BERNARD IS UNWELL in The Bar Of The Coach & Horses Pub In Soho

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to overwhelming demand and after four sold-out seasons, Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey, Toast of London) will once again star in the critically acclaimed, award-winning immersive production of Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell, performed in his favourite Soho haunt, the legendary Coach and Horses pub.

Named a Times Critic's Pick of the Week and with Robert winning Best Actor at the London Pub Theatre Awards for his portrayal of Jeffrey, this production is an unmissable celebration of Soho's chaotic charm.

He said, “Perfect. A play about being stuck in a pub in Soho, played to an audience stuck in a pub in Soho. Warning: this show contains references to Smoking, Gambling, Alcohol and Sex. Most problematic of all, it also contains Humour.”

Meet Jeffrey Bernard…a notorious and feckless Soho face. A journalist who doesn't know the meaning of the word deadline and would much rather be drinking vodka on the rocks in his favourite Soho watering holes. A throwback of a man who after four marriages and a life of non-stop carousing is starting to feel a touch jaded. Having fallen asleep in the Gents and waking up in the middle of the night inside the legendary Coach and Horses on Greek Street, Jeffrey Bernard is not a man to waste the deserted hours ahead of him before Norman the landlord opens up again in the morning.

Don't miss the chance to down a pint in The Coach and Horses whilst this Soho legend puts a few (many!) drinks on the tab and regales us with stories of busted bookies, failed marriages, illegal cat-racing and introduces us to his favourite pub trick involving a pint glass, match-box and a raw egg.

This one-hour one-man show is adapted by James Hillier from the critically acclaimed West End play by Keith Waterhouse.