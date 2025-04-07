Riverside Studios Unveils Theatre Programme For May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This May, the team at Riverside Studios will present an electrifying line-up of theatre, comedy, and immersive experiences, alongside a range of hands-on creative workshops.

From a poignant award-winning debut to a Shakespearean satire, a musical comedy, and an internationally-acclaimed burlesque parody, there is something for everyone this month.

Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024, Dear Annie, I Hate You (7 May – 1 June) makes its highly-anticipated London debut. Shortlisted for the BBC Popcorn Writing Award, this powerful play by writer-performer Sam Ipema explores the reality of facing a brain aneurysm at the age of 20. With Olivier-nominated Dan Balfour's immersive sound design and multi-media elements, the production transforms the stage into the liminal space of the human brain. In association with Headway East London and Headway West London, this critically-acclaimed play is a darkly funny and deeply moving story of survival, disability, and self-discovery.

Back by popular demand after receiving an Offie nomination and winning Best Writing at the Bitesize Festival 2024, Broken (8 – 26 May) returns to Riverside Studios. Set in Shepherd's Bush, this modern verse play blends Shakespearean-esque grandeur with contemporary dialogue to satirise the highs and lows of romance and emotional rollercoaster of falling in and out of love. Described as “a classic in the making” (London Pub Theatres), Broken delivers lyrical storytelling, dry wit, and raw emotion in equal measure.

After a sold-out Soho Theatre preview, a five-star run at Edinburgh Fringe, and a hit Camden People's Theatre season, A Stan Is Born (10 – 29 May) returns to London! Written and performed by Alexis Sakellaris, this musical comedy tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a queer kid's obsession with various legendary pop divas — from Whitney and Mariah to Beyoncé and Aretha — and their quest to find their inner diva. With ten original songs and a dash of satire, this show is a must-see for lovers of all things pop.

Due to overwhelming demand, the internationally-acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody (2 May – 17 August) extends its London debut at Riverside Studios! This raunchy, hilarious, and entirely unauthorised theatrical spectacle has played to over 300,000 audience members worldwide, with sold-out shows in New York, Chicago, Paris, and Mexico City. Featuring a cast of scantily-clad, sultry, and seductive intergalactic icons, this raucous show offers an unforgettably outrageous night out and promises to be like nothing you've seen before.

Workshops at Riverside Studios

For those looking to hone their creative skills, Riverside Studios will also be presenting a range of workshops in May, including:

Led by Psychonaut Theatre's co-founders Arielle Zilkha and Francesca Fatichenti, this workshop is tailored for multidisciplinary artists who are not only navigating creative collaborations but also balancing their artistic pursuits with the administrative demands of working in a company.

Also, presented by Psychonaut Theatre, this workshop is made for performance-makers at any level who are curious to learn and discover how interactive and technological elements can enrich their performance toolkit.

Riverscribes: Introduction to Screenwriting (13 May and 27 May)

Netflix screenwriter Henry Fitzherbert hosts a one-off screenwriting workshop and masterclass designed to help and inspire participants with their own projects, be it a one-line idea or a completed draft. Henry will give creative and practical guidance on individual projects and cover the basics of what makes a successful screenplay.

Riverscribes: Songwriting (7 May and 21 May)

Led by musician, Scarlet Billham, Riverscribes Songwriting is a space to develop your skills, no matter what stage you are at with an idea.

A lively and supportive creative writing forum where you are invited to share, discuss and develop your work. There will also be an opportunity to test out the scripts of the group with script-in-hand performances.

Head of Programming, Rhys Williamson said: “This May at Riverside Studios, we continue our commitment to bold and diverse storytelling, offering audiences a compelling mix of thought-provoking drama, laugh-out-loud comedy, and groundbreaking performance. We're thrilled to welcome these fantastic productions and workshops to our stage, bringing fresh perspectives and unforgettable experiences to West London."

