Revel Puck Circus to Transform Brighton’s ‘The Level’ for Brighton Fringe

Revel Puck Circus, the multi-award-winning contemporary circus company from East London, is set to transform Brighton's The Level into an exciting hub for of family-friendly circus and late night cabaret at Brighton Fringe Festival.

This marks a significant step for circus at Brighton Fringe, with The Circus Yard offering an unprecedented number of large-scale and experimental productions in one dedicated space. This initiative aims to rejuvenate The Level, a historic green space in central Brighton, by fostering community engagement and enhancing the area’s vibrancy.

Revel Puck Circus has a proven track record of delivering dynamic, community-driven events, most recently demonstrated by the acclaimed Revel Puck’s Winter Festival in Walthamstow, London last Christmas. Blending bold, contemporary circus with a festive atmosphere, their ability to create an immersive circus experience extends beyond the performances, with local partnerships and a vibrant festival atmosphere. Previous successes such as this highlight Revel Puck’s expertise in crafting engaging, high-quality productions, and the plan is for this latest project to be their most impactful yet.

The Circus Yard will officially launch with a Venue Opening Party on 1st May, followed by an action-packed programme of performances running throughout the entire Brighton Fringe, from 2nd May – 1st June.

Audiences can expect everything from large-scale physical feats to intimate, thought-provoking storytelling, all delivered with the signature boldness that defines Revel Puck’s curation.

The site will feature two distinctive circus venues:

Big Puck – A 500-capacity Big Top tent

Little Puck – A 200-capacity Big Top tent.

PucksBar – A 200+ capacity covered stretch tent with pedestal heaters, offering a welcoming space to gather. Open to the public with no tickets required, featuring seating and a lively atmosphere.

Alongside thrilling performances, visitors can enjoy a family-friendly bar, diverse food vendors, and inviting spaces to relax and socialise, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere for all.

Revel Puck Circus are bringing their signature energy to the very heart of their new Brighton Fringe venue with three spectacular in-house productions, showcasing the company’s well-loved blend of breathtaking circus, engaging storytelling, and playfulness.

Nose Dive Assembly (Big Puck)

Pierrot – an acrobatic clown - dreams of flight as she watches the circus acrobats twist, dive and somersault through the air. After a few questionable attempts, and some gravity-defying inspiration, will she finally achieve her sky-high dreams or end up on her face (again!) A hilarious, heartwarming, and family-friendly spectacle, perfect for audiences of all ages.

Audiences are invited to step into the biggest and boldest Revel Puck’s production to date, packed with high-wire walkers, teeterboarders, bespoke apparatus, and the only female Wheel of Death duo in the country!

THE RUCKUS (Little Puck)

Nancy is throwing a party, but the guests have arrived early. Chaos ensues as her sometimes-unhelpful sister and their talented friends scramble to entertain while she rushes to get ready. A bold, riotous, and empowering circus experience that celebrates female and non-binary strength and playfulness - perfect for a high-energy night out with friends.

Expect human-sized balloons, breathtaking acrobatics, and powerful aerial skills in this punk-spirited spectacle where circus meets attitude.

The Ugly Duckling: A Circus Story (Little Puck)

Lou doesn’t feel like the other ducks. They dream of being a swan! As they set off on an adventure to find where they belong, they meet a host of colourful characters who teach them that being different might just be their greatest strength.

This playful reimagining explores how beauty is often a matter of perception and how embracing individuality can lead to something truly extraordinary - both for ducks, swans and humans alike.

A reimagining of the classic tale, blending circus with storytelling to create a joyful, high-energy experience for young audiences. With dazzling acrobatics , aerial skills, and crowd participation, this uplifting show delivers a heartwarming message about self-acceptance, friendship, and fun.

The Revel Puck Circus Yard will host an impressive lineup of 32 different circus shows throughout the festival. Alongside their three original productions, Revel Puck Circus will welcome performances from some of the most exciting circus and cabaret companies around.

The festival will commence with a special gala night on 1st May, offering a select number of free tickets to local residents, further strengthening community ties and accessibility.

Programme Highlights: Visiting Productions

Among the many incredible acts coming to The Circus Yard, these standout productions promise to captivate and challenge audiences in equal measure:

Magic Dyke – A sizzling, unforgettable Drag King showcase that reclaims and celebrates queer masculinity through dazzling circus and cabaret spectacle.

traSh – A visually arresting exploration of fast fashion and sustainability, this circus theatre piece combines movement, acrobatics, and striking imagery to confront modern consumer culture

Queer as F*ck Cabaret – A high-energy blend of circus, drag, and burlesque that brings rebellious, unapologetic queer joy to the stage.

Anchored in Air – A breathtaking aerial theatre production created by a disabled & non-disabled aerial company, that pushes the boundaries of physical storytelling, demonstrating the sheer power and grace of circus arts.

Ruby Burgess - Transcendental – An experimental and surrealist take on cabaret and comedy, offering a satirical deep dive into grotesque aspects of the human experience with an unexpected and uniquely inventive performance style.

This carefully curated selection ensures a diverse and thrilling experience, balancing high-energy spectacle, striking contemporary circus, and daring new voices in performance.

Including these highlights, The Circus Yard will feature three in-house produced shows and 29 visiting productions, making for 32 different shows in total, meaning Revel Puck’s Circus Yard will be one of the most vibrant venues at this year’s festival.

Revel Puck plans for The Circus Yard to become a true highlight of Brighton Fringe, proving that circus is no side attraction - it’s at the very core of the festival’s creative energy. This season’s programme not only showcases some of the most exciting voices in performance it also celebrates circus as a universal art form - unbound, daring, and thrilling to behold.

