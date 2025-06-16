Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Reveals Details For Music Takeover Week With Richard Hawley and Bear's Den

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has revealed initial details of the week long Music Takeover as part of its Open Air Theatre Festival series from Tuesday 23 – Sunday 28 September 2025, with Bear's Den and Richard Hawley. A curated concert series celebrating the finest talent of today — from legendary icons to rising stars — set against the breathtaking backdrop of Regent's Park.

Lineup:

Bear’s Den

Thursday 25 September at 7PM

Having amassed a dedicated and international fan base with their anthemic songs and celebrating ten years since their debut album, Bear’s Den are performing.

Richard Hawley

Friday 26 September at 7PM

One of the most creative and outstanding UK singer-songwriters of the past two decades, Richard Hawley.

Pre-order the special anniversary edition of Richard Hawley's revered 2005 Coles Corner album to get access to the pre-sale from Thursday 19 June, with general on sale on Friday 20th June at 10AM.

Tickets for Bear's Den go on pre-sale on Wednesday 18 June, with general sale on Friday 20 June at 10AM.

Further acts are to be announced.

The 2025 summer season features four Open Air Theatre Festivals, including family, dance and comedy takeover days, and a week-long music takeover that will close the season, presented in partnership with Communion ONE. Details of the comedy takeover day are to be announced.

