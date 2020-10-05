Rebecca Tong, Winner Of La Maestra Competition, Makes Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Debut

The concert takes place on Thursday 8 October and Sunday 11 October.

Conductor Rebecca Tong, recent winner of the La Maestra Conducting Competition in September, makes her Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra debut on Thursday 8 October and Sunday 11 October.

She'll conduct a programme of works by Sibelius, Beethoven, and Schubert, replacing Principal Guest Conductor Andrew Manze who has had to withdraw from these concerts owing to current travel restrictions.

This concert will also appear as part of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra On Demand series, available from 21 October.

