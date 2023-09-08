Reading Rep Theatre Celebrates 10 Years Of Award-Winning Engage Programme

Following the theatre’s recent season announcement, Reading Rep Theatre has announced further details on their upcoming celebrations to mark 10 years of their award-winning ENGAGE programme.

ENGAGE, Reading Rep Theatre’s flagship and multi award-winning education and outreach programme, inspires lifelong participation with theatre for thousands of children, young people and vulnerable adults who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to take part in arts and culture.

To mark the programme’s tenth anniversary, the theatre will be creating ENGAGE:10; a year-long programme of workshops, projects, and performances for and with the community of Reading, from early years through to care homes. These projects will run from October to June.

Paul Stacey, Artistic Director at Reading Rep Theatre says: “We remain fiercely committed to breaking down barriers that prevent people from accessing world class theatre. After founding the programme a decade ago it is extraordinary to see our ENGAGE department reach its 10th anniversary and reflect on the amazing work we have achieved so far, and look forward to what we will achieve over the next year.”

Chris Cuming, Head of ENGAGE, says “ENGAGE is at the heart of Reading Rep’s artistic mission and was set up to ensure that everyone in Reading - particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds and communities - can access our work throughout their whole lives. To celebrate the department’s anniversary, ENGAGE:10 is an ambitious programme of events and projects that will recognise our diverse communities, bring people together and celebrate the unique work the theatre does beyond our venue.”

Across the year, ENGAGE:10 will work with 49 organisations, 7,600 active participants and 200 practitioners. It will provide 60 work experience opportunities and tour 2 productions to schools across Berkshire as well as an early years show to local libraries. The theatre will continue its work with local community groups and wants to improve its connections with the local SEN community and the hearing impaired community as it works to improve its access offerings.

The year will culminate in a Community Production. As a final celebration of ENGAGE:10, Reading Rep Theatre will work with partners from across the year’s celebrations to create Reading Rep’s first ENGAGE gala performance, featuring up to 100 participants, reflective of the communities the theatre serves.

