ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Storyhouse in Three Weeks

Fans of the Rocky Horror Show have just three weeks left to wait until they can catch the cult stage show at Storyhouse in Chester.

Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show continues to play to packed houses as it tours the length and breadth of the UK throughout 2019 featuring a wealth of star performers.

More than 100,000 people have seen the show during the tour, which is generating rave reviews.

The Rocky Horror Show comes to Storyhouse from Monday 16 September to Saturday 21 September 2019 for eight performances only, including early evening shows on Friday and Saturday at 5.30pm. Group discounts are available Monday to Thursday.

Strictly star Joanne Clifton continues her role as Janet, and she will be joined by James Darch as Brad.

The Narrator will be played by actor Philip Franks, fondly known for his TV roles in The Darling Buds Of May, Heartbeat, Absolutely Fabulous, Foyle's War, and Midsomer Murders.

The legendary musical extravaganza also stars West End star Stephen Webb as Frank 'N' Furter, and Kristian Lavercombe reprises his role as Riff Raff following more than 1,500 performances around the world.

Actor, writer and TV presenter Richard O'Brien penned the Rocky Horror Show musical in 1973. He later co-wrote the screenplay for film adaptation The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film was released in 1975, and Richard starred as Riff Raff. He also went on to win another legion of fans when he presented cult 1990s television show The Crystal Maze.

Richard O'Brien commented: "I hope what I've done professionally on stage has entertained and made people feel a little bit better when they leave the theatre. I'm just so grateful that I've been part of something that has so uniquely left its mark.

"The noise at the end of Rocky is wonderful - it is empowering and exhilarating at the same time it is quite joyous. Rocky never fails to deliver. Each performance lifts the heart and the nightly laughter and roars of approval leave the whole cast with a sense of wellbeing and accomplishment that you rarely get from any other shows."

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made the Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including Sweet Transvestite, Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, The Time-Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank 'N' Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity - bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science fiction, horror, comedy and music, while encouraging audience participation - which means audience members getting dressed in the most outrageous fancy dress.

Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan, and Meatloaf have appeared in the Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, the Rocky Horror Show has become the world's favourite rock 'n' roll musical, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages.

In 2015, as part of a sold-out season at London's Playhouse Theatre, a special star-studded gala charity performance in aid of Amnesty International was broadcast to over 600 cinemas across the UK and Europe. The live screening featured a host of celebrities playing The Narrator, including Stephen Fry, Mel Giedroyc, Emma Bunton, Ade Edmondson, Anthony Head and Richard O'Brien - it smashed box office records and was the biggest grossing film in cinemas across the UK. The performance was subsequently screened on the Sky Arts channel.

Tickets for The Rocky Horror Show are priced between £15.50 and £46.50. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee. Group discounts are available.

Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring the earlier you book your tickets, guarantees the best seats at the lowest price.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, the Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You