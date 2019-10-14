R.J. Gibb Announces Special Guests For New Show Celebrating The Music And Legacy Of Robin Gibb

On 20 October 2019, R.J. Gibb, singer-songwriter, music producer and son of legendary music icon RobinGibb, will present a very special show celebrating the music of The Bee Gees, his father's song writing and continue the legacy with his own songs. R.J. Gibb Plus Very Special Guests will take place at London's famed art deco Bloomsbury Ballroom with tickets available now via https://www.octopus.tv/events-1/rj-gibb-very-special-guests-2



Presented in association with Knot the Truth Ltd (KTT) and hosted by Andrew Eborn and R.J. Gibb, this unique show will celebrate the music of The Bee Gees and the era that changed the face of music, exploring disco, soul, R&B and funk.



R.J., backed by a high-octane band, will perform songs from his own catalogue, as well as classic material from his father and uncles. Themed to the golden era of soul, R&B and disco that The Bee Gees dominated, the show will feature archetypal hits such as How Deep is Your Love, To Love Somebody, I Started A Joke, Stayin' Alive and many more.



Joined by a variety of special guests including Blue Weaver, original keyboard player for The Bee Gees, Andy Kyriacou founding member of the 1980s - '90s pop sensations Modern Romance, The Egiziano Brothers also known as The Italian Bee Gees, 3 brothers from Calabria Italy who have been singing together since they were small boys and who have dedicated their lives to performing the music of The Brothers Gibb and rising rockabilly star Jesse Ray who will perform his own compositions in the style of, as well as classics from, the 1940s - '50s era that so influenced The Bee Gees when they first started out in music. The show will also feature amazing iconic dance routines by West End stars from The London Cabaret Club fashioned to songs from Saturday Night Fever. During this heartfelt celebration, R.J. Gibb will call on fans, family and friends alike to honour his father's legacy.

R.J. Gibb said: "Our goal is to truly offer people a night to remember."



R.J. Gibb worked extensively alongside his father Robin. He co-composed The Titanic Requiem with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & produced many tracks on 50 St. Catherine's Drive, his father's last pop album, as well as co-producing The Soldiers including their Gold level Cover of "Gotta Get A Message To You". The event will also mark the release of R.J.'s first solo E.P., on KTT Records.



KTT was launched in Cannes in 2018 by singer/songwriter, music and film producer, magician, mentalist & hypnotist RJ Gibb, and Andrew Eborn, lawyer, broadcaster, presenter, producer and strategist. KTT already has a strong line up of programs, T.V., film and music productions, live events, theatrical shows and holographic experiences, they are also curators of fine foods, wines and liquors.



For tickets please visit: https://www.octopus.tv/events-1/rj-gibb-very-special-guests-2







