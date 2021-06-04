REASONS YOU SHOULD(N'T) LOVE ME Will Be Available to Stream For Three Performances Only

Following a sell-out run at Kiln Theatre, Amy Trigg's debut play Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me, will be available to view online for 3 performances only from 18-20 June. Tickets are available via www.KilnTheatre.com from Â£10, with audio description and captions available.

Directed by Charlotte Bennett, Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me opened to critical acclaim at Kiln Theatre in May, and has limited number of tickets available for the remainder of its run until 12 June.

Charlotte Bennett said today, "I'm thrilled that we have been able to capture a live show for a digital release following its run at Kiln Theatre. I am incredibly proud of this show and delighted that we will now be able to share it with an even wider audience. We hope that by offering this digital release it will increase the accessibility of the production for more audiences around the country as well as those who are not yet able to or feel ready to return to a live theatre setting."

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham added, "It has been so wonderful having audiences back at Kiln Theatre, but with our live performances sold out, it's brilliant that we're able to share Amy's generous piece with even more people who couldn't make it."

For a long time I didn't know how it'd work. Or what I'd be able to feel. People would ask me if I could have sex and I'd feign shock and act wildly offended whilst secretly wanting to grab them by the shoulders and be like "I don't know, Janet!"a??

Juno was born with spina bifida and is now clumsily navigating her twenties amidst street healers, love, loneliness - and the feeling of being an unfinished project.

Winner of The Women's Prize for Playwriting 2020, Amy Trigg's remarkable debut play Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me is a hilarious, heart-warming tale about how shit our wonderful lives can be.a??a??

Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me is designed by Jean Chan, with lighting design by Guy Hoare, composition and sound design by Elena PeÃ±a, associate director Hana Pascal Keegan and produced by The Women's Prize for Playwriting, Paines Plough, 45North and Kiln Theatre. The piece was filmed by Rachel Bunce and sound engineer Rob Ketteridge.