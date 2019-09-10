RAPUNZEL Will Tour Next Spring

Immersion Theatre are pleased to announce the title for their Spring 2020 UK tour as audiences are invited to let their hair down and get tangled in a brand-new musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale, RAPUNZEL!

In Immersion's trademark style, Rapunzel will be a witty, pantomimic, tongue-in-cheek retelling of the family favourite complete with a laugh out loud script, a host of catchy songs, heaps of audience interaction, and an exciting array of magical characters.

With magic and mayhem throughout and a chance to meet the characters after the show, this is one hair-raising adventure the family won't want to miss!

Rapunzel runs from Feb. 14 - April 18, 2020 and is directed by Immersion's Artistic Director, James Tobias, with full casting and creative team to be announced soon.

ABOUT IMMERSION THEATRE

Immersion Theatre is a multi-award nominated production and general management company.

Established in 2010 by STAGE ONE alumni James Tobias and Rochelle Parry, Immersion is a producer of pantomime, family theatre, open-air, drama, and large-scale musical theatre. Additionally, they are co-founders of Prime Pantomimes, a dedicated pantomime production company established by Immersion Theatre and Selladoor Worldwide.

Previous productions include Seussical (Southwark Playhouse), pantomime adaptations of Dick Whittington, Beauty and the Beast, Robin Hood and The Wizard of Oz, the 2017 UK tour of Our House starring Deena Payne and George Sampson (nominated for 3 What's on Stage Awards including BEST REGIONAL PRODUCTION), Rock of Ages (no. 1 UK tour), and critically-acclaimed UK tours of Alice in Wonderland, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland, Rapunzel, The Wizard of Oz, Wind in the Willows, Journey's End, The Importance of Being Earnest, Romeo & Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Little Shop of Horrors (Associate Producers on the 2016 UK Tour) to name a few.





