RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD Gets World Premiere at Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast for the second production of its Outsiders Season, the world premiere of award-winning playwright Crystal Skillman's Rain and Zoe Save the World.

This funny, sincere and profoundly moving ecological adventure will feature Jordan Benjamin (Hairspray - London Coliseum) as Rain and Mei Henri (The Birth of Daniel F Harris - Channel 4) as Zoe, with Richard Holt (A Christmas Carol - Antic Disposition, Swallows and Amazons - Bristol Old Vic /NT) and Salma Shaw (Bars and Measures - Off Broadway, That Damn Michael Che - HBO Max) playing various roles.

Directed by NYC based theatre and filmmaker Hersh Ellis, with music by multi-award-winning composer Bobby Cronin, Rain and Zoe Save the World tells the story of two teenage climate activists from Washington State who embark on an impulsive motorcycle journey to join a group of oil protesters on the East Coast. On the way, Rain and Zoe discover that the true danger in this world... might just be growing up.

A co-production with US based Drew & Dane Productions, Rain and Zoe Save the World takes to the road this February for a journey that explores the ethics of standing up for what you believe whatever the cost.

Tom Littler - Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director says -

"We are delighted to present the world premiere of this remarkable and timely play. With climate change an increasingly present reality, Rain and Zoe Save the World is a play that addresses world issues through personal experience. It's an adventure story that has captured the hearts and minds of our whole team."

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, is led by Artistic and Executive Directors Tom Littler and Penny Horner. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred to the West End and Broadway. During the theatre's temporary closure due to the COVID 19 lockdowns the theatre presented the award-winning Brave New World season of digital work, which included the complete cycle of Shakespeare's sonnets performed by a mixture of graduating drama students and household names including Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman and the acclaimed 15 Heroines with DigitalTheatre+ featuring adaptations of Ovid from writers including Juliet Gilkes Romero and Timberlake Wertenbaker. The theatre reopened this autumn with the critically acclaimed Encounters Season which has featured some of our most celebrated acting talent, including, Dame Siân Phillips in a Samuel Beckett double bill, Michael Pennington in The Tempest and Oliver Ford Davis and Stephen Boxer in Ben Brown's A Splinter of Ice. As well as Rain and Zoe Save the World , forthcoming productions in the Outsiders season comprise Thrill Me - The Leopold and Loeb Story (13th January to 5th February), Edward Einhorn's The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein (17th March -16th April), Orlando by Sarah Ruhl (28th April - 28th May) and the world premiere of Howard Brenton's Cancelling Socrates (2nd June to 2nd July).