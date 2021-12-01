Purple Seven Joins TRG Arts To Expand Services For Growth & Sustainability Of Arts And Culture Sector

International arts management consultancy TRG Arts today announced that UK arts data specialists Purple Seven has formally joined its growing organization. The combined resources of TRG Arts and Purple Seven will drive growth and resiliency for clients from the most sophisticated cultural organizations to the simplest of operations with tools and services based on the most comprehensive database of consumer consumption and behavior in the world.

TRG Arts and Purple Seven have enjoyed a successful partnership over the last year, and this investment positions TRG Arts to further accelerate its field insight and action for clients. The two companies share a common set of values as entrepreneurs who believe that strong arts and culture are essential for better communities, and that people can drive greater results for their organizations with access to data.

For more information about this exciting step in the companies' combined efforts to build resilient and sustainable arts and culture organizations, visit https://go.trgarts.com/p7-trg-news. TRG Arts looks forward to sharing additional developments for the organization in due course.