Punchdrunk Announces The Big Give Christmas Challenge In Greenwich

Punchdrunk - the charity that creates transformational theatre for children and communities across the UK and beyond - today announces the launch of The Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise money in order to bring a plethora of new jobs and opportunities to the Royal Borough of Greenwich.

Punchdrunk is moving to the borough in the new year and will be based in Woolwich Works - London's brand new cultural quarter for the arts. Set to open in Spring 2021, Woolwich Works will be a new cultural hub offering large-scale, flexible performance and event spaces, rehearsal studios, rooms for community events and celebrations. It will also be home to a number of local, national and internationally-renowned resident artistic companies including Punchdrunk, Chineke! Orchestra, Luca Silvestrini's Protein, the National Youth Jazz Orchestra and Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair.

As Punchdrunk moves the company base over to Greenwich, they plan to make a positive impact for its local residents.

Travelling to communities with a suitcase of possibilities, or touring on the converted Punchdrunk bus, the company plans to offer skills-based training, share routes to employment and provide an array of creative workshops. (Different delivery modes may be in use depending on COVID-19 health and safety guidance).

Through the Big Give campaign, in 2021 Punchdrunk will seek to:

Create a range of full-time and part time jobs, internships and work placements; supporting and nurturing everyone we appoint to work with us

Bring accessible, interactive and fun community work to reach residents of all ages across the Royal Borough of Greenwich through events, creative workshops and varied skills learning sessions

Crucially, they will do this by working closely with established local services and community groups

Punchdrunk has a target of £18,000 to achieve these goals. And between 1st - 8th December, every donation made to the Big Give Christmas campaign will be doubled.

In the Royal Borough of Greenwich unemployment is high and 26% of families live in poverty; a situation made worse by the ongoing effects of COVID-19. The campaign will strive to bring fresh new opportunities to the borough and encourage residents of all ages to get involved.

Peter Higgin, Director of Enrichment and joint CEO commented, "We're taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge to bring jobs, training and creative opportunities to people living in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, working with established local organisations to make sure we reach the people who need it most. We know this has been a challenging year for so many people, but any donation could make a real difference to someone's life, so we hope people will consider supporting us."



Punchdrunk specialises in transporting people to other worlds. You can support the Big Give campaign by donation via the Big Give website: https://bit.ly/PunchdrunkBigGive.

