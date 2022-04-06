Protein Announces Dance Workshops For Refugees and Asylum Seekers

An ensemble of asylum seekers and refugees are currently participating in a dance project as part of Protein's inclusion programme Real Life Real Dance. Luca Silverstrini's Protein, the Woolwich-based dance company whose shows include Border Tales and The Little Prince, are leading the participants in the creation of a new work featuring song, dance, spoken word and live music. The residency culminates in performances on Tuesday 12 April to an invited audience at The Place, in a professional theatre environment, giving the participants and audience a rich and meaningful experience.

The project provides a safe environment that allows each participant to develop creative ideas. It is a platform for them to explore, express and present their diverse lives and experiences, while also building new skills that they can take with them into their own communities. The group will perform alongside Protein's professional company and the whole project will be documented by a filmmaker. Throughout the project, Protein provide opportunities for participants to build trust and friendship with other people and allows a platform to enhance linguistic skills through storytelling and workshops, whilst developing their ability to express themselves in a variety of ways.

One participant said, "In my country, the dance was part of the life of the people. As part of this project, we showed part of our culture. We made a special dance including music from my country."

The group are aged from 19 to 70 years old and they are from Angola, Congo, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Iran, Kuwait and Turkey. In addition to the project, Protein engaged more than 50 participants in their earlier taster workshops. The participants include asylum seekers new to the UK based across London and clients at the Islington Centre for Refugees and Migrants. Protein worked with Islington Centre for Refugees and Migrants in 2013, which led to the creation of their award-winning show Border Tales.

Following the performance, participants will be invited to become 'Friends of Protein', giving them access to shows and helping them connect with other companies who might be able to offer further opportunities. Protein will re-engage with participants for new work planned around Refugee Week in June.

Protein's Real Life Real Dance inclusion programme also encompasses creative projects with young people in Pupil Referral Units (PRU) and elders in care homes.

Formed in 1997, Luca Silvestrini's Protein is one the most distinctive voices in British dance theatre. The company is known for it's unique style combining choreography, text, humour and social commentary to present the everyday in revealing and subversive ways, on- and off-stage. Protein's work, including Dear Body, LOL (lots of love), Border Tales, The Little Prince, En Route and dance film The Sun Inside, has toured the world. Protein was awarded the Critic's Circle National Dance Award for Best Independent Dance Company 2011 and was nominated again in 2016. Luca has won a Jerwood Choreography Award, a Bonnie Bird New Choreography Award, The Place Prize Audience Award. He has recently been awarded the prestigious Premio della Critica by the Italian Associazione Nazionale Critici di Teatro for his work in dance. Protein is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation, Artistic Resident Company at Woolwich Works and Luca is an Affiliate Artist at The Place.

The project is funded by Rebecca Dykes Foundation with additional funding from Berkeley Group, Trust for London and ongoing funding from Arts Council England. The project is supported by The Place, Woolwich Works, Islington Centre of Refugees and Migrants and Refugees Help.