Pride in London Announce Ava Max and More

Pride in London returns on Saturday 2 July with its biggest and most inclusive event in history, with a stellar line-up of artists who will perform across four stages around Central London. Chartbusting pop superstar Ava Max will close the show on the Trafalgar Square stage in a year that celebrates 50 years since London's first ever Pride march in 1972.

Four Stages Across Central London

Following a very special parade that traces the original route from 1972, the four stages in Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Golden Square and the Soho Stage on Dean Street will play host to over 100 performers including stars and famous faces from the LGBT+ community. In line with the Proud of Pride pledge, organisers have worked to give prominence to members of all genders, sexualities, and heritages, making space for all parts of London's rich diversity.



As well as a show-stopping performance from Ava Max, the Trafalgar Square Stage will play host to singing legend Emeli Sandé, Eurovision-winning superstar Netta, pop and soul icon Samantha Mumba, and Hollywood actress and Long Hot Summer singer Kat Graham.



Other performers across the stages on Pride day include Tony nominee Justin Vivian Bond, stars of Pride's recent Proud & Loud concert at the Royal Albert Hall Cat Burns and Ariōn, along with Drag Race Superstars The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Tia Kofi and Victoria Scone, Dreya Mac, Siena Liggins, London Gay Big Band, Mila Jam, Bang Bang Romeo, Jack Hawitt, as well as Cedric Neal and Matt Willis from Kinky Boots in Concert at Drury Lane and the cast from & Juliet.



Making a triumphant return in 2022, our stage in Leicester Square dedicated to female-identifying, non-binary, and trans artists will witness a stellar line-up including July Jones, Eddy Luna, Prya, Krystal Lake, Poppy Ajudha, Pre Wavy, Girli, Drag Syndrome & Justin Bond, Eloise Viola, drag king Christian Adore, Jen Ives and El Conchitas.

Performances and Appearances by a wealth of LGBT+ Talent

Bringing the whole of London to life the stages will also feature the likes of Beyoncé Experience, Marnie Scarlett, Baby Lame, Keanan Sayce, Conleth Kane, Lordin, DJ Kaspa, Frizz Price, Misty, Jen Ives, Holestar, Adam All & Apple Derrieres, Dylan Holloway, Sharna Cane, Casey Tufnell, Cushy Haze, Ms Alexa Vox, Kenan Kian, Ebony Rose Dark, Romeo De La Cruz, LGBT Disabled Queer & Hear, Mista Strange, Tre, The Enby Show, Lysander Dove, Don One, The Glory Present: Man Up.



Throughout the day the stages will be hosted by a cast of expert entertainers, including Adele Roberts, Charlie Powell, Will Njobvu, Kate Holderness, Pride's Got Talent's own Michael Twaits, Asifa Lahore, Boo, Louis Cypher, with many more names still to be announced.



With this year's Pride in London promising to be the biggest and most inclusive Parade to date, artists and performers from all parts of the LGBT+ family have remained a vital focus in the curation of the line-up of stage acts. #ALLOURPRIDE

Pride Month Highlights

This year's Pride marked the incredible milestone of 50 years since the first Pride march, with added poignance of the first Pride in London since the pandemic.



It follows a huge year for Pride in London and the LGBT+ community. Pride month launched with Proud & Loud an uplifting 50 year anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 4 June with performances from Hayley Kiyoko, Calum Scott, Cat Burns and Ariōn. June 2022 also marks the unveiling of the first LGBT+ commemorative coin - the Pride 50p - which will also enter general circulation later in the year. 2022 sees Pride's Got Talent celebrate 10 years of elevating LGBT+ talent; with a panel of industry-recognised judges, the final will take place on 26 June 2022 at Her Majesty's Theatre with its biggest prize to date to be awarded to the winners to help them in developing their careers. And the Pride in London Events schedule as part of our Coming Out programme features over 100 fabulous LGBT+ events this Pride season.