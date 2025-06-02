Playwrights Receive Fee Rise and New Digital Rights With WGGB and ITC Agreement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwrights working in the UK independent theatre sector are to gain new rights for the digital exploitation of their work and a 24% uplift in minimum fees over three years, following a major update to the existing agreement between the Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) and the Independent Theatre Council (ITC), the management association and membership body representing 450 independent performing arts companies, venues and producers.

The deal (effective from 1 June 2025) will see the minimum fee for a 70-minute play rise from £9,176 to £10,323 in 2025/26; to £10,942.38 in 2026/27 and to £11,380.08 in 2027/28.

The minimum fee for a play between 31 and 70 minutes will rise from £6,110 to £6,873.75 in 2025/26; to £7,286.18 in 2026/27 and to £7,577.62 in 2027/28.

The minimum fee for a play between 11 and 30 minutes will rise from £3,056 to £3,438 in 2025/26; to £3,644.28 in 2026/27; and to £3,790.05 in 2027/28.

Plays under 11 minutes will receive a minimum fee for the first time, rising to £1,102.40 in 2027/28; the additional day rate will more than double (rising from £66.65 to £144.56 by 2027/28) and there are also fee increases in meal allowances; pre/post show discussions and option purchase.

The new agreement applies to all playwrights commissioned by ITC Fair Work Approved Managers (you can view a list in Appendix B of the new WGGB ITC agreement, via the WGGB website). Those organisations have agreed to pay playwrights the minimum fee set out in the WGGB ITC agreement, though playwrights and their agents can negotiate more. ITC and WGGB encourage all companies to meet the minimum terms when hiring playwrights.

The new agreement also lays out terms for playwrights around textual integrity, credits, publicity, rehearsal attendance, casting and more.

Crucially, following the explosion in streaming and other forms of online delivery of plays that has followed the Covid pandemic, the updated agreement introduces new terms covering recording and digital rights.

In the agreement, both ITC and the WGGB confirm their commitment to live theatre and do not intend digital delivery of live performances to impact on the writing of new work specifically for the theatre.

Under the new agreement, the ITC "Manager" is granted the right to record the play as follows:

non-broadcast/streamed use for research, archive and other private purposes by the Manager (or any third party authorised by the Manager with the writer's written agreement). use of short excerpts not exceeding two minutes for promotional use where the Manager is not receiving an income (e.g. news, magazine programmes, award ceremonies).

Additional payment and licensing is required for any additional use of the recordings, including documentary and educational programmes, where the Manager receives an income. Additional payment is also due to the writer for the use of any excerpt in any recording or broadcast for which the Manager receives a payment.

The writer must be paid a licence fee of 5% of their writer's fee for the digital exploitation of their work, plus a royalty of 8% of the net sales of the recording.

Full details on digital rights and recording can be found in clause 10 of the agreement (accessed via the WGGB website).

WGGB General Secretary Ellie Peers said:

"Our new deal with the ITC recognises the importance of new writing and writers and indeed the independent sector in the UK. The agreement brings much needed clarity to both playwrights and those who commission them, and - thanks to the significant uplift in minimum fees - a welcome boost to playwrights' incomes.

"We recognise that for many independent theatre companies, digital presents an opportunity to reach new audiences and so I'm delighted that this new agreement with the ITC marks another step along the road in WGGB's vital work in protecting playwrights in the digital age."

Charlotte Jones, Chief Executive Officer of ITC, said:

"Three years of rising rates underlines the value of writers to our sector and helps our members plan ahead. ITC is proud to agree a deal that supports companies and writers to produce new work.

"New terms on digital rights will keep the ITC-WGGB agreement at the forefront of change. Collectively agreed terms and conditions are still the best way to protect companies and writers."

