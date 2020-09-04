Play to the Crowd's Survival Fundraising Appeal Hits Milestone

The charity needs to raise a total of £225,000 by the end of September.

The Survival Fundraising Appeal of Play to the Crowd - the arts and education charity which runs Theatre Royal Winchester, Hat Fair and Playmakers - has announced this week, that their fundraising efforts have raised over £180,000. The charity needs to raise a total of £225,000 by the end of September in order to survive beyond the Covid crisis.

Deryck Newland, Chief Executive, comments 'Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our Survival Appeal - We've been overwhelmed with our community's generosity and messages of support so far. The small team currently working, together with our Board of Trustees, are working flat out to secure the last £45,000 - we are edging that little bit closer to our target each day. Thank you!

We have now also submitted an application to the DCMS Cultural Recovery Fund - the £1.57 billion support package announced by the government. Arts Council England will be administrating this fund and have been given £500 million to distribute for the arts. If we are successful in our application the funds will help to manage ongoing risks and uncertainties around Covid 19, particularly pertinent as we've had to take the decision to postpone panto until next year.

However, this government support package needs to stretch across a vast number of organisations and there is no guarantee that we will be successful in our application. The timeline does not help us with our Survival Appeal (applicants will be informed by 5 October) so we are full steam ahead in trying to achieve that ourselves.

We've reached the milestone of £180,000 - with online and offline donations- so just need to raise the final £45,000. We know it's tough out there but if you are able to make a donation - whatever the size - we will be extremely grateful.

We are absolutely determined to survive this. Live performance and creative participation are absolutely vital to so many people's well-being and positive mental health and beyond this crisis as a society we will need these activities more than ever.'

Donations to Play to the Crowd's Survival Appeal can be made via its Crowdfunder page www.crowdfunder.co.uk/playtothecrowd, via cheque (made payable to Play to the Crowd) and sent to Theatre Royal Winchester, Jewry Street, SO23 8SB or call Theatre Royal Winchester's Box Office on 01962 840 440. For further information contact Kirstie Mathieson, Communications and Development Director kirstie@playtothecrowd.co.uk.

In order to help raise funds the theatre's Cafe Bar has reopened, opening Tuesday to Saturday 10am - 3pm. An outdoor seating area has been created on Tower Street and Covid secure measures have been put in place.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You