Photos: The London Coliseum To Host UK Premiere of LAGZI- DANCE OF SOUL AND LOVE

The London Coliseum is to host the UK premiere of Lazgi - Dance of Soul and Love, featuring the National Ballet of Uzbekistan, for one night only on Saturday September 14. See photos from the production!

Lazgi is a timeless tale of love and the eternal dance of the soul, set against the backdrop of Central Asia’s legendary Silk Road. The plot begins millennia ago, during the great era of caravans travelling on the Silk Road. In the scorching desert, under the songs of shamans, Love awakens and begins its eternal dance with the immortal Soul. This fantastic journey from the past to the future is the story of the Soul, embodying centuries-old traditions and folk temperament, and Love, following it through all eras. The story of the people, the memory of ancestors, and the voices of spirits - each act of the ballet strengthens the connection between times, culminating in the inseparable union of Soul and Love.

From ancient traditions to modern innovation, this production seamlessly weaves together elements of light, music, and folk artistry, creating an immersive experience for audiences of all ages.

Crafted by the renowned German choreographer Raoul Raimondo Rebeck, this extraordinary production pays homage to the ancient folk dance Lazgi, recently inscribed by UNESCO as a significant part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage.

Lazgi is more than just a dance; it’s a captivating journey through time, tracing the rich history of Khorezm dance and its profound symbolism of love and wisdom.

With its fiery movements and intricate choreography, Lazgi promises to be an unforgettable cultural phenomenon, showcasing the unparalleled talent of the National Ballet of Uzbekistan.

Presented with the support of the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

Lazgio featuring the National Ballet of Uzbekistan had its world premiere in Tashkent in 2021 and immediately became a sensation, earning rave reviews.

The international premiere took place at the Dubai Opera, and the performance has since been seen in Istanbul and Bursa in Turkey, Dortmund, Paris, St. Petersburg, Moscow, the China National Opera House in Beijing and the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre in Baku.

An international team of outstanding artists time worked on the ballet. The music was composed by Davidson Jaconello, with stunning sets and lighting effects created by the world-famous Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Seyama. The libretto author and choreographer is Raimondo Rebeck, a famous German dancer, ballet master of the Dortmund Ballet, and artistic director of the NRW Junior Ballet. From 1987 to 2008, he was the lead soloist of the Berlin State Opera, the German Opera, and the Aalto Ballet Theatre in Essen, and he has received prestigious international awards, including the Prix de Lausanne. He has worked with many stars of the world stage, from William Forsythe and Jiří Kylián to Maurice Béjart, Rudolf Nureyev, and Roland Petit. As a ballet master and choreographer, he has collaborated with ensembles from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Monaco, the USA, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong. His productions have graced the repertoires of theatres in Dortmund, Munich, Stuttgart, Berlin, Karlsruhe, New York, Seoul, and Astana.

