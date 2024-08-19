Photos: THE REAL ONES Begins Rehearsal at the Bush Theatre

Performances begin on 6 September.
The Real Ones, a funny and honest love letter to platonic soulmates will have its world premiere production at the Bush Theatre from 6 September. Check out rehearsal photos below!
Reuniting the team behind the Olivier Award-winning sensation, The P Word, writer Waleed Akhtar and director Anthony Simpson-Pike, the cast will include Nathaniel Curtis (It’s a Sin, Channel 4), Nnabiko Ejimofor (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy), Mariam Haque (Black Mirror, Channel 4) and Anthony Howell (A Thousand Blows, Disney+).
Best friends Zaid and Neelam shared a dream: get away, make it as playwrights, build a future where they're free to be themselves. Together, always.
Years later, things are far from what they expected. Zaid’s life has kinda stalled, half out the closet, living at home and still chasing the dream. While Neelam’s has taken a completely different path, as she chooses to prioritise her own happiness.
As their lives pull further apart and a mess of things left unsaid hangs between them, it becomes less and less clear if they’ll ever find a way back to each other.
Photo Credit: Henri T.
Anthony Howell and Nathaniel Curtis
Anthony Howell and Nathaniel Curtis
Anthony Simpson-Pike and Waleed Akhtar
Mariam Haque and Nathaniel Curtis
Mariam Haque and Nathaniel Curtis
Mariam Haque and Nathaniel Curtis
Mariam Haque, Nnabiko Ejimofor
Mariam Haque, Nnabiko Ejimofor and Nathaniel Curtis
Company
Nathaniel Curtis and Anthony Simpson-Pike
Nathaniel Pike
Waleed Akhtar
Videos