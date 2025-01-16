Photos: THE DOUBLE ACT In Rehearsal At Arcola Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arcola Theatre has released photos from inside the rehearsal room featuring Nigel Cooke, Nigel Betts and Edward Hogg. The Double Act is a new play by Mark Jagasia, former national newspaper journalist turned playwright.

The second full length play from Jagasia, whose first play Clarion (starring Greg Hicks and Clare Higgins) was staged at Arcola and greeted with universal critical acclaim, The Double Act is a similarly sharp, gothic comedy - a tale of guilt, ambition and the ghosts of British show-business.

Billy Bash, who gloried in the title of Britain’s Third Most Offensive Comedian, refuses to admit he is in the twilight of his career, his brand of humour unchanged since his 80s double act with Clifford Biddle came crashing down. Billy went solo; Cliff went to prison. But now, the final night of Billy’s tour brings him to the decaying seaside resort of Saltmouth, to pay a visit to his former partner, a deranged recluse fixated on their distant heyday.

In Cliff's storm-lashed maisonette, truths from their shared past resurface, and the line between guilt, madness, and the supernatural blurs, spiraling into a darkly farcical nightmare.

Playing ‘Cliff’ is Nigel Cooke, whose theatre credits include roles at Shakespeare’s Globe, Donmar Warehouse and Liverpool Everyman, along with TV credits including The Crown and Luther. ‘Billy’ will be played by Nigel Betts, whose theatre credits include the RSC, National Theatre and the Almeida; along with extensive TV credits including Emmerdale, Downton Abbey and Eastenders. ‘Gulliver’ will be played by Edward Hogg, who has held roles at Shakespeare’s Globe, the RSC, National Theatre and the Young Vic, amongst others.

The Double Act will be directed by Oscar Pearce, who previously directed Possession (Sasha Hails), Great Apes, and Keith? (Pattrick Marmion), all at Arcola Theatre.

The Double Act plays in Arcola Theatre’s Studio 1 from 23 January - 22 February 2025. Tickets are priced between £12-£39, along with pay what you can every Tuesday. Tickets available here: https://www.arcolatheatre.com/whats-on/the-double-act/

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

THE DOUBLE ACT In Rehearsal

THE DOUBLE ACT In Rehearsal

THE DOUBLE ACT In Rehearsal

THE DOUBLE ACT In Rehearsal

THE DOUBLE ACT In Rehearsal

THE DOUBLE ACT In Rehearsal

THE DOUBLE ACT In Rehearsal

Comments