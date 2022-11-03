Photos: Inside Rehearsal For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto
The production runs at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 19 November until 7 January.
All new rehearsal photos have been released from this year's highly anticipated pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, written by Jude Christian and Sonia Jalaly, directed by Nicholai La Barrie. The production runs at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 19 November until 7 January.
Join Jack and the gang for a climb of a lifetime as they battle giants and thorny baddies in hopes of bringing 'glory glory' back to Hammersmith.
'Fee-fi-fo-fum', Fleshcreep wants money from Jack and her mum. And if they don't cough up, he's going to take everything they've got and feed them to the evil giant in the sky. To save them from their fate, Jack swaps their beloved Daisy the cow (who can sing like no udder) for a bag of magic beans. But little do they know; a soaring adventure awaits...
Expect beanstalk climbing, giant defeating, golden egg laying, extreme skateboarding, milk explosions, singing cows, some absolutely outrageous outfits and of course Beyoncé!
Photo Credit: Helen Murray
Arielle Smith and Jude Christian
Anna Davey, Toyan Thomas-Browne
Adam Gerber, Nicholai La Barrie, Tyler Holland
Cast
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK ; Co written by Jude Christian & Sonia Jalaly ; Directed by Nicholai La Barrie ; Choreographer: Arielle Smith ; Assistant Director: Tyler Holland ; Casting Director: Lotte Hines CDG ; Casting Assistant: Lilly Mackie ; Musical Director: Adam Gerber ; Lyric Hammersmith ; London, UK ; 31st October 2022 ; Credit and copyright: Helen Murray www.helenmurrayphotos.com
Emmanuel Akwafo
Anna Davey, Leah St. Luce, Jamal Franklin
Maddison Bulleyment, Finlay McGuigan, Leah St. Luce, Anna Davey
Anna Davey, Jamal Franklin, Norma Butifkofer, Emmanuel Akwafo, Leah St. Luce, Maddison Bulleyment
