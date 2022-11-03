Photos: Inside Rehearsal For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto

All new rehearsal photos have been released from this year's highly anticipated pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, written by Jude Christian and Sonia Jalaly, directed by Nicholai La Barrie. The production runs at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 19 November until 7 January.

Join Jack and the gang for a climb of a lifetime as they battle giants and thorny baddies in hopes of bringing 'glory glory' back to Hammersmith.

'Fee-fi-fo-fum', Fleshcreep wants money from Jack and her mum. And if they don't cough up, he's going to take everything they've got and feed them to the evil giant in the sky. To save them from their fate, Jack swaps their beloved Daisy the cow (who can sing like no udder) for a bag of magic beans. But little do they know; a soaring adventure awaits...

Expect beanstalk climbing, giant defeating, golden egg laying, extreme skateboarding, milk explosions, singing cows, some absolutely outrageous outfits and of course Beyoncé!