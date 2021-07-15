Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BASKERVILLE! at the Mercury Theatre

The production opens on 5 August, with previews from 30 July, and runs until 22 August.

Jul. 15, 2021 Â 

BASKERVILLE! by Ken Ludwig, directed by Ryan McBryde is the first, following Mercury Theatre's Â£11.3 million refurbishment, opening on 5 August, with previews from 30 July, and runs until 22 August.

Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

40 characters. 5 actors. 1 madcap adventure for the world's most famous detective! This is a thrilling new look at Sherlock Holmes. On the murky moors of Devonshire, heirs to the Baskerville name are being killed, one by one. Some say it's a family curse. Some say it's a murderous hellhound. Some say it's a load of old nonsense. A case like this can be solved by only one man...or...actually...two - so don your deerstalkers because Holmes and Watson are on the case!

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Richard Ede

Phil Yarrow

Marc Pickering, Richard Ede, Eric Stroud

Marc Pickering

Marc Pickering

Marc Pickering, Phil Yarrow

Marc Pickering, Eric Stroud

Company

Eva-Jane Willis, Richard Ede, Marc Pickering

Eva-Jane Willis

Eva-Jane Willis

Eva-Jane Willis, Phil Yarrow

Eric Stroud, Marc Pickering, Phil Yarrow, Richard Ede

Eric Stroud


