Photos: In Rehearsal For THE FOSSIL KIDS At The Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse

No family's perfect, but The Fossil Kids have history. A play about growing up, showing up and learning to be there for those who need you.
The Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield presents THE FOSSIL KIDS by Simon Marshall, Saturday 3 June 2023 - 2pm / 7.30pm. See photos from inside rehearsal.
"So we were all packed off here. The four of us. Like Narnia but we were all wearing GAP, and there was nothing worth finding in the wardrobes, trust."
Four siblings raised by their Grandfather suddenly find themselves in charge of his legacy. No family's perfect, but The Fossil Kids have history. A play about growing up, showing up and learning to be there for those who need you.
The cast includes members of the Young Company: Alina Aleva, Emily Allan, Grace Cook, Liliya Filippova, Xander Graves, Katy Greenhalgh, Ashley Gregory, Fadumo Hassan, Andrew Hurrel, Jasmine Jones, Beth Keller, Finn Michael and Leeam Robertson.
Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company is a group for ambitious young artists aged 18-25 looking to develop a career in the creative industries. Working with Sheffield Theatres over the period of a year, the group take part in skills workshops led by industry professionals and work towards the development of a new piece of theatre performed in the Playhouse at the culmination of the year.
Tickets for The Fossil Kids are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at Click Here.
To find out more about the Young Company, visit the Get Involved pages at Click Here.
Photo Credit: Heather Gibb
Grace Cook, Jasmine Jones,
Xander Graves, Beth Keller, Grace Cook, Liliya Filipova
Dawn Richmond-Gordon
Andrew Hurrel
Emily Allan
Ashley Gregory, Liliya Filipova
Finn Michael, Emily Allan
Fadumo Hassan, Xander Graves
Grace Cook, Alina Aleva, Lee M. Robertson
