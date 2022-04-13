Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for JUNIPER AND JULES at Soho Theatre

Stephanie Martin's Juniper and Jules will open at Soho Theatre 3 May, and run until 14 May, with press night 5 May with direction from Bethany Pitts.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

"You're not better than me because you're gay-er."

Juniper and Jules is a contemporary story about relationships, queer identities, and how we choose to love.

Juniper has been gay for as long as she can remember. Jules didn't realise she could be queer because no-one ever told her it was an option. Jules isn't naturally monogamous, she doesn't think. She wants to make new rules and live life to the full. Juniper is more interested in peace and quiet and happiness (and making sure the washing-up is done by bedtime).

Directed by Bethany Pitts, Gabriella Schmidt (Jules) Stella Taylor (Juniper)