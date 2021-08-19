Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Opening at Curve

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF will open at Curve on 3 September, before touring to Liverpool Playhouse 22 September - 2 October, Marlowe Theatre 6 - 9 October, The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich 12 - 16 October, Theatr Clwyd 19 - 23 October, concluding at Mast Mayflower Studios Southampton 26 - 30 October.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Siena Kelly, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in Channel 4's Adult Material at this year's BAFTAs, will play the role of Maggie, with Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons, Old Vic; SkyFall, Eon Productions) as her distant and troubled husband Brick. Teresa Banham (The Crown, Netflix; Robin Hood, BBC) will appear as Big Mama and Peter Forbes (Follies, National Theatre; Judy, PathÃ©) will play Big Daddy, the Pollitt family's vivid patriarch.

Joining the cast as Gooper and his wife Mae are Sam Alexander (The Watsons, Chichester Festival Theatre) and Shanaya Rafaat (Jude, Hampstead Theatre). Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders, BBC) will play Doctor Baugh, with Minal Patel (A Christmas Carol, Dominion Theatre) as Reverend Tooker.

On a sweltering Mississippi night, the lies are as stifling as the heat.

Maggie has fought up from poverty, only to find herself in a passionless, burning marriage. Her husband Brick Pollitt, a former pro footballer, drinks to drown out the hurt he has bottled up inside.

When the entire Pollitt family meet for Big Daddy's 65th birthday, the claws are out. As shattering truths threaten to spiral out of control, the family set out to protect themselves, and each other, from falling apart.

Following the success of Curve's production of A Streetcar Named Desire, this bold new revival of Tennessee Williams' lyrical Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece is a blazing portrayal of what it takes to survive in a society where we're all desperate to feel free.

For more information visit: www.curveonline.co.uk.