Photos: Get a First Look at ONCE at The Barn Theatre

Once will run at the Cotswold theatre from 3rd July – 12th August.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has revealed the full cast and creative team for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which will run at the Cotswold theatre from 3rd July – 12th August.

Get a first look at photos below!

 Based on the critically acclaimed movie of the same name (written and directed by John Carney), Once features music and lyrics by the Academy award-winning team of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly, and a Tony award-winning book by Enda Walsh.

 Set in Dublin, the musical follows the unforgettable story of an Irish street musician and a funny Czech woman, drawn together by their shared love of music.Sarah Moss (The Mousetrap – West End, Mad House – West End) will play the role of Girl alongside Tomas Wolstenholme (The Choir of Man – NCL, Once - West End/International Tour) as Guy. Wolstenholme understudied the role of Guy whilst on the international tour.

 Joining Moss and Wolstenholme in the cast are Amy Bastani (Zorro The Musical – Charing Cross Theatre, London & Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester) as Reza/Ex-Girlfriend, Toby Bradford (The Stand Up Sketch Show – ITV2) as Da/Bank Manager, Fiona Bruce (Coronation Street - ITV) as Baruska, Harry Curley (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Andrej, Theo Diedrick (The True Adventures of Marion and Robin Hood – The Barn Theatre) as Eamon/Emcee, Thomas Fabian Parrish (Summer in the City – Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Svec and David Shute (The Choir of Man – Adelaide Fringe, Avalon Theatre, Niagara Falls, Coventry, Edinburgh, NCL) as Billy.

 The new production will see Dominic Shaw (Silk Road – Trafalgar Studios, Kinky Boots - NCL) return to direct and choreograph, having previously directed the theatre’s inaugural production of The Secret Garden, and he will be joined by Alex Turney (Frankies Guys – UK Tour) as Musical Director, Sophia Pardon (Head Over Heels – Hope Mill Theatre, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying – Southwark Playhouse) as Set & Costume Designer,Nicholas Newman as Sound Designer and James Smith as Lighting Designer. Turney was a member of the original West End cast of Once.

 Once marks the first of two musicals that form part of the theatre’s fifth anniversary season, with the revival being followed by the world premiere of Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost’s new one-woman musical of deliverance and revenge, Sin: A New Musical of Revenge. The new musical, which will be directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Indecent Proposal), will run from 18th August – 16th September.

 Tickets are now on sale at Click Here
 

Photo credit: Alex Tabrizi

Cast of Once
Cast of Once

Cast of Once
Cast of Once

Cast of Once
Cast of Once

David Shute and Amy Bastani
David Shute and Amy Bastani

Fiona Bruce and Tomas Wolstenholme
Fiona Bruce and Tomas Wolstenholme

Harry Curley and Amy Bastani
Harry Curley and Amy Bastani

Sarah Moss and Tomas Wolstenholme
Sarah Moss and Tomas Wolstenholme

Sarah Moss and Tomas Wolstenholme
Sarah Moss and Tomas Wolstenholme

Theo Diedrick and Amy Bastani
Theo Diedrick and Amy Bastani

Toby Bradford, Tomas Wolstenholme and Sarah Moss
Toby Bradford, Tomas Wolstenholme and Sarah Moss

Tomas Wolstenholme and Sarah Moss
Tomas Wolstenholme and Sarah Moss

Tomas Wolstenholme and Sarah Moss
Tomas Wolstenholme and Sarah Moss

Tomas Wolstenholme
Tomas Wolstenholme




Recommended For You