Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Sass, wit and sensational hats - these first-look images of The Importance of Being Earnest at Leeds Playhouse show a glamorous world where everyone dresses to impress.

Award-winning Director Denzel Westley-Sanderson's vibrant retelling of Oscar Wilde's sharpest and most outrageous comedy, premieres at Leeds Playhouse from 5-17 September before heading out on a UK tour. Check out all new photos below!

Melding Wilde's wit with chart-toppers, shade and contemporary references, this sassy and witty new co-production from Leeds Playhouse, ETT and Rose Theatre offers a unique insight into this classic satire about dysfunctional families, class, gender and sexuality.

With Designer Lily Arnold and the support of a talented creative team, Denzel gives audiences a glimpse into the drawing rooms of wealthy Black Victorians as they lose handbags and find love against an elegant backdrop of oil painted portraits, velvet chaise longue and cucumber martinis in crystal cocktail glasses.