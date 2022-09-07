Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

The show premieres at Leeds Playhouse from 5-17 September before heading out on a UK tour.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Sass, wit and sensational hats - these first-look images of The Importance of Being Earnest at Leeds Playhouse show a glamorous world where everyone dresses to impress.

Award-winning Director Denzel Westley-Sanderson's vibrant retelling of Oscar Wilde's sharpest and most outrageous comedy, premieres at Leeds Playhouse from 5-17 September before heading out on a UK tour. Check out all new photos below!

Melding Wilde's wit with chart-toppers, shade and contemporary references, this sassy and witty new co-production from Leeds Playhouse, ETT and Rose Theatre offers a unique insight into this classic satire about dysfunctional families, class, gender and sexuality.

With Designer Lily Arnold and the support of a talented creative team, Denzel gives audiences a glimpse into the drawing rooms of wealthy Black Victorians as they lose handbags and find love against an elegant backdrop of oil painted portraits, velvet chaise longue and cucumber martinis in crystal cocktail glasses.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Valentine Hanson

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Valentine Hanson

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Phoebe Campbell, Abiola Owokoniran, Adele James, Valentine Hanson, Justice Ritchie

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Phoebe Campbell

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Phoebe Campbell, Adele James

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Justice Ritchie

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Justice Ritchie, Joanne Henry

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Justice Ritchie, Abiola Owokoniran

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Daniel Jacob, Adele James, Valentine Hanson, Anita Reynolds, Abiola Owokoniran, Joanne Henry, Phoebe Campbell

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Daniel Jacob

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Daniel Jacob

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Adele James

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Abiola Owokoniran

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Abiola Owokoniran, Phoebe Campbell

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Abiola Owokoniran, Phoebe Campbell




