Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of JABALA AND THE JINN

This poignant family production was developed with young British Muslim actors and explores grief and friendship through the eyes of young Jabala.

Feb. 21, 2022  

Award-winning playwright and actor Asif Khan is taking his show Jabala and the Jinn on a UK tour this spring. This poignant family production was developed with young British Muslim actors and explores grief and friendship through the eyes of young Jabala.

Jabala and the Jinn is an exciting adventure for the whole family, blending physical theatre and music under the direction of Rosamunde Hutt (Love, Bombs & Apples, winner of outstanding Production at Theatre Bay Area Awards, San Francisco; The Snow Queen, Hindu Metro Plus Theatre Festival). The young British Muslim actors who helped create the show devised and explored the different ideas and themes of grief, family and cultural heritage, championing diverse representation for the stage.

When Jabala thinks she hears the voice of her dead mother, it is up to her and the new refugee boy at school - a Shakespeare enthusiast called Munir - to uncover the truth and summon the Jinn. However, this is no ordinary Jinn, not like anything she's heard about in her grandma's stories.

Learn more at www.turtlekeyarts.org.uk/jabala.

Photo Credit: Stacey Potter

