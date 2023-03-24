Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden

Families experience Peter Rabbit’s adventures in person as they accompany Beatrix Potter to search for secret notes, maps, and other clues and meet Peter Rabbit.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Histrionic Productions has released production images for The Peter Rabbit™ Easter Adventure which is now open in the heart of London's iconic Covent Garden Piazza and runs until 16 April. Through a captivating mix of live performance and puppetry, visitors are be transported back to a Covent Garden of old, teeming with fresh flowers, fruit and vegetables as Beatrix Potter heads out on a mission to rescue Jemima Puddle-Duck from the clutches of Mr. McGregor.

See photos below!

During this brand-new 50-minute interactive outdoor adventure, families experience Peter Rabbit's adventures in person as they accompany Beatrix Potter to search for secret notes, maps, and other clues and meet Peter Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, and a few surprise encounters along the way. The perfect Easter gift, tickets are on sale now for this mischievous outdoor immersive experience from www.PeterRabbitEasterAdventure.com.

The show is adapted by Calum Finlay, directed by Barney McElholm and designed by Tina Torbey. Between them, the creative team bring the experience of working at the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre of Scotland, Shakespeare's Globe, The Almeida, Theatre Royal Bath, Manchester Royal Exchange and Birmingham REP amongst others.

Alongside the experience, The Easter Adventure Shop is now open in Covent Garden's iconic Market Building. The new store offers Peter Rabbit merchandise, a café to relax and refuel, serving a range of delicious refreshments and drinks, as well as an activity area featuring a programme of fun-filled Easter activities for all of the family. Tickets for the show will also be available in store.

Included in the ticket is an 'Activity Burrow' for creative crafting for all ages including letter writing to Beatrix Potter and a Peter Rabbit reading corner. Additional activities available on site include Mr. McGregor's Obstacle Course for thrill-seeking children who want to test their driving skills in a mini-ROVER for ages 4 and above and families will have the opportunity to clamber onto Mr. McGregor's tractor and have a souvenir photograph taken with Peter Rabbit.

Captivating generations of children around the world, The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter has sold over 46 million copies since it was first published over 120 years ago by Frederick Warne. Developed in association with Penguin Ventures on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co. (now a part of Penguin Random House Children's UK) this all-new experience has been created especially for Covent Garden, following Histrionic Productions' acclaimed Peter Rabbit™ Garden Adventure at Blenheim Palace in the summer of 2022.

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure

Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
The Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure




Photos: First Look at THEY DONT PAY? WE WONT PAY! at Mercury Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's production of They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Check out the photos below!
Equity Launches Campaign to Save North Shields Exchange Theatre Photo
Equity Launches Campaign to Save North Shields' Exchange Theatre
​​​​​​​Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has called on the leader of North Tyneside Council, Mayor Norma Redfearn DBE, to intervene in the pending eviction of The ExchangeTheatre charity from its home of seven years.
Exhibition Opens At Bristol Old Vic For Major Schools Project On The Statue Debate Photo
Exhibition Opens At Bristol Old Vic For Major Schools Project On The 'Statue Debate'
Since Dec 2022, Bristol Old Vic's Heritage department has been working with secondary schools to deliver a new workshop exploring the issues that have divided the country, connected to our monuments and how we come to terms with our colonial history.
Arena Theatre Confirms Status As National Portfolio Organisation Photo
Arena Theatre Confirms Status As National Portfolio Organisation
The University of Wolverhampton's Arena Theatre has secured a further four years' funding worth almost £450,000 from Arts Council England, maintaining its status as a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) - a position it has held since 1999.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent GardenPhotos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
March 24, 2023

See production images for The Peter Rabbit™ Easter Adventure which is now open in the heart of London’s iconic Covent Garden Piazza and runs until 16 April!
Equity Launches Campaign to Save North Shields' Exchange TheatreEquity Launches Campaign to Save North Shields' Exchange Theatre
March 24, 2023

​​​​​​​Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has called on the leader of North Tyneside Council, Mayor Norma Redfearn DBE, to intervene in the pending eviction of The ExchangeTheatre charity from its home of seven years.
Exhibition Opens At Bristol Old Vic For Major Schools Project On The 'Statue Debate'Exhibition Opens At Bristol Old Vic For Major Schools Project On The 'Statue Debate'
March 24, 2023

Since Dec 2022, Bristol Old Vic's Heritage department has been working with secondary schools to deliver a new workshop exploring the issues that have divided the country, connected to our monuments and how we come to terms with our colonial history.
Arena Theatre Confirms Status As National Portfolio OrganisationArena Theatre Confirms Status As National Portfolio Organisation
March 24, 2023

The University of Wolverhampton's Arena Theatre has secured a further four years' funding worth almost £450,000 from Arts Council England, maintaining its status as a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) - a position it has held since 1999.
An-Ting Chang To Step Down As Artistic Director/CEO of Kakilang FestivalAn-Ting Chang To Step Down As Artistic Director/CEO of Kakilang Festival
March 23, 2023

An-Ting Chang is to step down as artistic director/CEO of Kakilang following the conclusion of the current Kakilang Festival, running at present in various venues across London till April 22nd, which she has curated along with her team of associates Si Rawlinson, Ling Tan and Daniel York Loh.
share