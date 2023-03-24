Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden

Histrionic Productions has released production images for The Peter Rabbit™ Easter Adventure which is now open in the heart of London's iconic Covent Garden Piazza and runs until 16 April. Through a captivating mix of live performance and puppetry, visitors are be transported back to a Covent Garden of old, teeming with fresh flowers, fruit and vegetables as Beatrix Potter heads out on a mission to rescue Jemima Puddle-Duck from the clutches of Mr. McGregor.

See photos below!

During this brand-new 50-minute interactive outdoor adventure, families experience Peter Rabbit's adventures in person as they accompany Beatrix Potter to search for secret notes, maps, and other clues and meet Peter Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, and a few surprise encounters along the way. The perfect Easter gift, tickets are on sale now for this mischievous outdoor immersive experience from www.PeterRabbitEasterAdventure.com.

The show is adapted by Calum Finlay, directed by Barney McElholm and designed by Tina Torbey. Between them, the creative team bring the experience of working at the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre of Scotland, Shakespeare's Globe, The Almeida, Theatre Royal Bath, Manchester Royal Exchange and Birmingham REP amongst others.

Alongside the experience, The Easter Adventure Shop is now open in Covent Garden's iconic Market Building. The new store offers Peter Rabbit merchandise, a café to relax and refuel, serving a range of delicious refreshments and drinks, as well as an activity area featuring a programme of fun-filled Easter activities for all of the family. Tickets for the show will also be available in store.

Included in the ticket is an 'Activity Burrow' for creative crafting for all ages including letter writing to Beatrix Potter and a Peter Rabbit reading corner. Additional activities available on site include Mr. McGregor's Obstacle Course for thrill-seeking children who want to test their driving skills in a mini-ROVER for ages 4 and above and families will have the opportunity to clamber onto Mr. McGregor's tractor and have a souvenir photograph taken with Peter Rabbit.

Captivating generations of children around the world, The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter has sold over 46 million copies since it was first published over 120 years ago by Frederick Warne. Developed in association with Penguin Ventures on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co. (now a part of Penguin Random House Children's UK) this all-new experience has been created especially for Covent Garden, following Histrionic Productions' acclaimed Peter Rabbit™ Garden Adventure at Blenheim Palace in the summer of 2022.