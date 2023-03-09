Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SUPER POWER PANTO, Now on Tour!

The tour will run through 28 March.

Mar. 09, 2023  

All new production photos have been released for Super Power Panto, the accessible venture between the UK's leading theatre company of visually impaired performers Extant and all-year panto company Simply Smiley currently on tour!

Extant, the UK's leading theatre company of visually impaired performers has joined forces with all year-round touring panto company, Simply Smiley, to present Super Power Panto! Touring to theatres and schools this March, this inclusive and family-fun spectacular will feature a host of lively characters set to uplift audiences and celebrate each and every superpower we have, making everyone a hero. Flying off the pages of a tactile comic book set for an interactive, one-hour adventure, Super Power Panto aims to provide a family show that inspires and empowers everyone.

A collaboration between Simply Smiley's extensive panto experience and Extant's accessibility techniques with visually impaired creatives, Super Power Panto presents a fresh, innovative panto-style performance. Artistic Directors Maria Oshodi and Shannon McNab have been joined by British actor and comedy star Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, BBC; Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4) in developing an empowering and humorous story that encourages audiences to access and celebrate their own superpowers, championing disability and power within the arts. Written by actor Kelly Griffiths from Simply Smiley and Paula Connolly, who comes hot off of Extant's Pathways Writers programme, this high-spirited script which integrates access for all, will be brought to life by a cast of Extant's visually impaired seasoned actors and Simply Smiley's pantomime stars against a tactile pop-up cartoon set.

