Photos: First Look at GRIMEBOY Now Playing at Birmingham Rep

Birmingham Rep have released the first production images from their world premiere production of Grimeboy, which plays until Sat 30 Apr.

Grimeboy is the unmissable new play from Casey Bailey, the Birmingham Poet Laureate and winner of the Greater Birmingham Future Face of Arts and Culture 2020. The production is directed by The Rep's Associate Director Madeleine Kludje with set design by Ebrahim Nazier.

The Rep is hosting a free Open Mic Night on Wed 27 Apr from 5.30pm before the evening performance featuring a chance to enjoy the next generation of MCs, singers, poets and spoken word artists.

