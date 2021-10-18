Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at DORIAN at Reading Rep Theatre

 The inaugural production at Reading Rep Theatre opens tomorrow 19 October and runs until 7 November.

Oct. 18, 2021  

All new production photos have been released from DORIAN, a world première adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray written by Bruntwood Prize winner Phoebe Eclair-Powell, and RSC Associate Director Owen Horsley. The inaugural production at Reading Rep Theatre opens tomorrow 19 October and runs until 7 November.

Dorian Gray sells his soul for eternal beauty. Basil and Henry join him for the ride until it all gets a bit much, and the hangovers make way for murder...

DORIAN follows one man's descent from beautiful debauchery to epic chaos. But who decides when the party is over?

Owen Horsley directs Andro Cowperthwaite (Dorian), Ché Francis (Henry) and Nat Kennedy (Basil).

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.readingrep.com/.


