Photos: First Look At Sheffield Theatres Panto BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

See first look photos of Sheffield Theatres’ Lyceum Panto Beauty and the Beast! This fairy-tale extravaganza promises to be full of hilarious comedy, lavish sets, fantastic music, beautiful costumes, magic and mayhem.

This year's hilarious fun-filled family pantomime stars Duncan James (Blue) as Danton and Jennie Dale (CBeebies' Swashbuckle) as Cupid.

Both Duncan and Jennie join legendary Dame Damian Williams who will be playing Madame Bellie Fillop, comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham as Phillipe Fillop, alongside Gordon the Monkey, Bessy Ewa as Belle, Aidan Banyard as Beast and Prince Henri, plus a talented ensemble including: Ronnie Burden, Luke Cartledge, Hollie Duncan, Lavinia Mai, Shona Masson and Rhys Wyn Owen.

Once again, the show will be written and directed by Paul Hendy (Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella) and produced by Evolution, the same team behind last year's fabulous panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.