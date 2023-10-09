Photos: First Look At KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull’s least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed, they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own!
The hilarious whodunnit KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! runs at HOME Manchester until 21 October following a second sell-out year at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and playing to packed at Bristol Old Vic last month. See photos from the production!
BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed, they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own! Can they crack the case (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again...?
This big-hearted, laugh-out-loud musical originally brought to the stage by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Olivier Award winner Baby Reindeer, Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons) and Kater Gordon, reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain - Book & Lyrics / Co-Director (Olivier Award winner Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones - Music & Lyrics / Musical Director (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).
Photo Credit: Chris Payne
Jodie Jacobs, Rebekah Hinds and Bronté Barbé
Jodie Jacobs, Rebekah Hinds and Bronté Barbé
Jodie Jacobs, Rebekah Hinds and Bronté Barbé
Jodie Jacobs, Rebekah Hinds and Bronté Barbé
Jodie Jacobs, Rebekah Hinds and Bronté Barbé
